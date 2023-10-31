MLB Rumors: Craig Counsell 'Evaluating' His Options amid Mets, Guardians Interviews

MLB Rumors: Craig Counsell 'Evaluating' His Options amid Mets, Guardians InterviewsOctober 31, 2023
John Fisher/Getty Images
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has reportedly "spoken" with the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians about their managerial vacancies, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, and is now "evaluating his options, including [the] possibility of staying with the Brewers."
Morosi added that Counsell plans to manage in 2024
