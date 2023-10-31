X

MLB

    MLB Rumors: Craig Counsell 'Evaluating' His Options amid Mets, Guardians Interviews

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is seen prior to Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has reportedly "spoken" with the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians about their managerial vacancies, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, and is now "evaluating his options, including [the] possibility of staying with the Brewers."

    Morosi added that Counsell plans to manage in 2024

