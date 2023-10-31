X

NBA

    Warriors Rumors: Moses Moody's 4th-Year Contract Option Exercised by GSW

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2023

    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors exercised their fourth-year option on guard Moses Moody, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

    Moody will make $5.8 million for the 2024-25 NBA season before he becomes eligible for restricted free agency.

    The 21-year-old has gotten off to a strong start. Through four games, he's averaging 9.8 points and 1.5 assists while shooting 56.0 percent overall and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

