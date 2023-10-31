X

    NFL Rumors: Montez Sweat Traded to Bears from Commanders for 2024 Round 2 Draft Pick

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2023

    LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 05: Montez Sweat #90 of the Washington Commanders runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at FedEx Field on October 5, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears are acquiring defensive end Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    While Sweat has been productive in Washington this year (6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss), his impending free agency raised questions about his future with the team.

    Finances almost certainly fueled this decision from the Commanders' perspective.

    Per Spotrac, they have the NFL's fifth-highest salary cap commitment ($48.2 million) to the defensive line position group in 2024 after having signed Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen to extensions. Retaining Sweat and/or Chase Young would almost certainly put them past the $60 million mark and ahead of the San Francisco 49ers ($61.6 million).

    Spotrac values Sweat alone at $16.6 million annually (four years and $66.5 million).

    The Bears, who were also linked with Young, don't possess the same kind of concerns. They have just $3.1 million tied up in the defensive line for next year, and they're projected to have more total cap space ($95.7 million) than any other team.

    Getting a jump on the market for Sweat and effectively using a second-rounder on him is a worthwhile gamble.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    The 2024 draft class is good at EDGE but not great. And the chance of finding a player of Montez Sweat's caliber in Round 2 is slim to begin with.<br><br>The Bears had money to spend and the biggest team need on paper was edge-rusher. I really like that deal for them.

    The 27-year-old addresses what has been a clear problem for Chicago.

    The team is dead last in sacks (10) by some distance. The next-closest rivals have all registered 15 sacks apiece. Sweat immediately becomes the best pass-rusher in the Windy City.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Montez Sweat (6.5 sacks) has the same amount of sacks as the entire Bears DL 😤<br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MySportsUpdate</a>) <a href="https://t.co/ZFFdggmsvE">pic.twitter.com/ZFFdggmsvE</a>

    The Commanders and Bears can both come out as winners from this swap. Washington received good draft compensation for a player who was probably going to walk as a free agent in the offseason. Chicago now has somebody to anchor its defensive line for the future.

    But neither franchise can be declared a victor just yet.

    The Commanders must make full use of the new second-rounder, while the Bears will need to not only re-sign Sweat but also to a deal that doesn't overestimate his value on the field.