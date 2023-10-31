NBA Rumors: 76ers' Morey to Go 'Star Hunting' for Embiid in 2024 After Harden Trade

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

By reportedly agreeing to trade James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, Daryl Morey is going to be under the microscope as the Philadelphia 76ers do everything in their power to build a championship roster around Joel Embiid.

Appearing on Get Up, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Morey and the Sixers will look to go "star hunting" next offseason with their combination of cap space and assets acquired in the Harden trade to add more talent around the reigning NBA MVP.

Wojnarowski reported the trade is Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev going to Los Angeles for Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and a pick swap in 2029.

This was always the plan that Morey had if he wasn't able to get a star player who could help the Sixers right away in a Harden trade.

Over the summer, after Harden's trade request became public, Morey told Anthony Gargano on 97.5 The Fanatic (h/t Erin Grugan of Liberty Ballers) exactly what the 76ers needed if they were going to trade the 10-time All-Star:

"I think James is a very good player and right now, unfortunately, he does prefer to be somewhere else. I'm attempting to honor that, but the reality is, if we do look at a trade, it's going to be for one of two things. It's either going to be for a player who continues to help us be right there like we were last year ... or we're going to do it for something where we get enough draft picks and things like that in a deal that we could turn those into a player who can be a running mate with Joel [Embiid] as well."

Now, there's an argument that the 76ers are as well positioned as any team to make a trade for whoever the next disgruntled star that wants to be moved is.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Sixers project to have $55.7 million in cap space available next summer.

Morey also has seven first-round draft picks from 2024 to 2029 that he can package in a deal with the return from the Harden trade.

The Clippers' unprotected pick in 2028 could be incredibly valuable. Harden will become a free agent after this season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could become free agents if they turn down their player options for 2024-25.

Even if Leonard and George decide to remain in Los Angeles, they will be 37 and 38 years old, respectively, in the summer of 2028. The Clippers, outside of Leonard in July 2019, haven't historically been a prominent free-agent destination and they only own two of their first-round draft picks over the next six years (2027 and 2030).

The next eight months will probably be the most important of Morey's tenure as 76ers president of basketball operations. He did well to wait out the Ben Simmons' situation two years ago to get Harden from the Brooklyn Nets.

But this is what will ultimately define Morey in Philadelphia because the clock is ticking on Embiid's prime. He's already talked about at least the possibility of going somewhere else if it gives him the best chance to win a title.