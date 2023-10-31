College Football Week 10 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

2 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The UTSA Roadrunners come into Week 10 as one of three teams with a perfect record in American Athletic Conference play.

UTSA scored at least 36 points and won every contest of its four-game winning streak by double figures.

Frank Harris, who is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the FBS, has multiple touchdown passes in every game of the winning run. He is coming off a 395-yard performance through the air against the East Carolina Pirates.

Harris and Co. should have plenty of success against the North Texas Mean Green, who allow 475.5 total yards per game.

North Texas let up 80 points in the last two weeks against the Memphis Tigers and Tulane Green Wave, who are two of the top programs in the AAC.

The Mean Green could experience more trouble on defense versus another highly-rated AAC unit on Saturday.

UTSA moved the ball with ease behind Harris in AAC play and it has gotten a few timely stops to open up games.