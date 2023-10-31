College Football Week 10 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

College Football Week 10 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the SpreadOctober 31, 2023
The Kentucky Wildcats struggled over the last few weeks against the best teams in the SEC East, so it is understandable if you want to stay away from them in Week 10.
However, Kentucky does have the perfect get-right game in front of it against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Kentucky is level above Mississippi State in the SEC hierarchy and it might easily cover the four-point spread in Starkville on Saturday.
Mississippi State failed to be competitive in a majority of its league matchups. It may not have an answer for Kentucky's rushing attack, led by Ray Davis, on Saturday.
Kentucky is one of a few short road favorites who deserve your backing in Week 10. A few of the other teams to fit that billing come from the Group of Five ranks.
Kentucky (-4) at Mississippi State
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Week 10 is the perfect time to buy low on Kentucky.
The Wildcats failed to win any of their significant matchups in the SEC East over the last three weeks.
They have an opportunity to end their losing streak against a Mississippi State team that has fared worse in league play.
The Bulldogs lost by two scores to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers and conceded at least 27 points in their last three SEC defeats.
Kentucky may not have the best offense in the SEC, but it can at least move the ball on the ground through Davis, who has 823 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
Davis should thrive against a Mississippi State defense that allowed 186 rushing yards to Auburn last week.
Kentucky does not have the best defensive unit, but it should do enough to contain a meager Mississippi State unit that has not scored more than two touchdowns in its last three SEC contests.
UTSA (-7.5) at North Texas
Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The UTSA Roadrunners come into Week 10 as one of three teams with a perfect record in American Athletic Conference play.
UTSA scored at least 36 points and won every contest of its four-game winning streak by double figures.
Frank Harris, who is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the FBS, has multiple touchdown passes in every game of the winning run. He is coming off a 395-yard performance through the air against the East Carolina Pirates.
Harris and Co. should have plenty of success against the North Texas Mean Green, who allow 475.5 total yards per game.
North Texas let up 80 points in the last two weeks against the Memphis Tigers and Tulane Green Wave, who are two of the top programs in the AAC.
The Mean Green could experience more trouble on defense versus another highly-rated AAC unit on Saturday.
UTSA moved the ball with ease behind Harris in AAC play and it has gotten a few timely stops to open up games.
The Roadrunners just have to follow that same formula to cover the spread on the road on Saturday.
Colorado State at Wyoming (-7)
Friday, 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
The Wyoming Cowboys have one of the most distinct differences between play at home and on the road.
Wyoming earned all five of its wins in Laramie, including two upsets over Top 25 foes.
The Cowboys did not fare as well on the road in their last two games of Mountain West play against the Air Force Falcons and Boise State Broncos.
Wyoming should bounce back on Friday night against the Colorado State Rams, who allowed 445 total yards per game.
Like UTSA, Wyoming should take full advantage of the poor defense on the other sideline to open up a significant advantage.
A big win at home would be exactly what Wyoming needs ahead of a massive road game in Week 11 against the UNLV Rebels.
At minimum, Wyoming can run all over the Colorado State defense at home and lock up its sixth win to become bowl eligible on Friday night.
