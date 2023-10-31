Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Electrifies NBA Fans While Helping LeBron James vs. Magic

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell had it going early for the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half Monday night.

The dynamic guard had some of his best moments of the young season thus far against the Orlando Magic at crypto.com Arena, staking his claim to be the third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Russell had 13 points at halftime—11 of those coming in an electric first quarter—showing off all the skills that made him such an attractive trade acquisition at last season' trade deadline.

His biggest moment of the first half came when he put reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero on a poster with an absolutely thunderous dunk off the baseline that sent the Lakers' bench and faithful into delirium.

Not typically known for his hops, it's a dunk that Russell—and certainly Banchero—won't be forgetting anytime soon.

And don't expect Lakers' fans to let him forget either, giving Russell plenty of praise for his play in the first half.