    Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Electrifies NBA Fans While Helping LeBron James vs. Magic

    Francisco RosaOctober 31, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 30: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on October 30, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    D'Angelo Russell had it going early for the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half Monday night.

    The dynamic guard had some of his best moments of the young season thus far against the Orlando Magic at crypto.com Arena, staking his claim to be the third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

    Russell had 13 points at halftime—11 of those coming in an electric first quarter—showing off all the skills that made him such an attractive trade acquisition at last season' trade deadline.

    His biggest moment of the first half came when he put reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero on a poster with an absolutely thunderous dunk off the baseline that sent the Lakers' bench and faithful into delirium.

    Not typically known for his hops, it's a dunk that Russell—and certainly Banchero—won't be forgetting anytime soon.

    And don't expect Lakers' fans to let him forget either, giving Russell plenty of praise for his play in the first half.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    D-LO POSTER 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/GuCjOIc9gG">pic.twitter.com/GuCjOIc9gG</a>

    Letting Go @ProvideContext

    That first quarter DLO finally looked like he has all preseason. Completely in control of the game, dissecting the defense and getting his teammates and himself whatever shot he wants.<br><br>That's what we all have been waiting for.

    Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA

    Oh my D'Angelo Russell just went baseline and posterized Paolo Banchero

    ❄️ @IceyDLO

    Put 'em on a poster 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/ekJwy3tG7O">pic.twitter.com/ekJwy3tG7O</a>

    Sean "Spaces" Davis @Sean_Davi

    Gabe and DLo balling <a href="https://t.co/RxyCnAfP8W">pic.twitter.com/RxyCnAfP8W</a>

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    End of 1Q: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> 29, Magic 24<br><br>DLo looking great, but need them to keep this momentum up

    Sean "Spaces" Davis @Sean_Davi

    DLo is balling tonight so far man

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    DLO THROWS IT DOWN

    ʟɴᴛ @LakerNationTony

    DLO I've never seen you act like this before

    The Lakers Chip @Lakerschipp

    If DLO played like this every night we would never lose

    cavan @sincerelycavan

    dlo cooking omg

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    That DLO poster what the hell 😂😂

    The Lakers will need more of that in order to compete with the best teams in the NBA this season.