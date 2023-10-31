X

MLB

    Rangers Wow MLB Fans in World Series Win vs. D-Backs amid Scherzer, García Injuries

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2023

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

    The Texas Rangers lost starting pitcher Max Scherzer after just three innings due to back tightness on Monday night during Game 2 of the World Series, while slugger Adolis García exited in the eighth inning with left side tightness. Oh, and they were on the road.

    They won anyway.

    ESPN @espn

    RANGERS TAKE GAME 3 🤠 <br><br>They're the first team in MLB history to win 9️⃣ straight road postseason games 😲 <a href="https://t.co/yT77TlO5Wj">pic.twitter.com/yT77TlO5Wj</a>

    MLB @MLB

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> are doing what no team has done before. 💪 <a href="https://t.co/oRAsaqruCx">pic.twitter.com/oRAsaqruCx</a>

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    What a Rangers win! Seager! Gray! Bullpen! Bochy! Sports!

    Marcus Semien and Corey Seager handled the offense, Jon Gray and the rest of the bullpen arms were spectacular and the Rangers earned a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in what could have been a very tough night for the AL champions.

    Semien opened the scoring with a second-inning single, while Seager stretched the lead to three with a two-run blast in the third:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Marcus Semien gets the Rangers on the board first 👏<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/hPyACLRxE0">pic.twitter.com/hPyACLRxE0</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    COREY SEAGER LAUNCHES ONE OUT 🚀<a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> extend their lead! <br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/RG4T1VlXXM">pic.twitter.com/RG4T1VlXXM</a>

    The pair also turned a nifty double play to end a hairy eighth inning:

    MLB @MLB

    Corey Seager is doing it all this game. 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/WEhfMTSxD8">pic.twitter.com/WEhfMTSxD8</a>

    MLB pundits and fans alike gave them their flowers for those clutch moments:

    Clint Barnette @clintbarnette

    Never wanna hear **anything** about what Corey Seager and Marcus Semien are paid again. Bargains.

    Andy McCullough @ByMcCullough

    Corey Seager prefers first-pitch fastballs, but he is willing to destroy a first-pitch hanging changeup, if he must.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    And there is Corey Seager again.<br>He haunted the D-backs as a Dodger.<br>Now he's haunting them as a Ranger.<br>3-0 Rangers.

    Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant

    Corey Seager: Certified Defensive Wizard.

    And then there was Gray.

    The pitcher made another superb bullpen appearance on Monday, giving up just one hit while striking out three. He helped lock down the middle innings after Scherzer was forced to leave the game.

    "It's never easy in a moment like that," Gray said of replacing Scherzer during the Fox broadcast. "It's just a moment to pick up the guys, come in and not let that turn into something bad for us. Really fill up the zone and attack, that's what we did."

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Jon Gray has been dominant coming out of the bullpen for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> this series 🔥<br><br>He spoke with <a href="https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ken_Rosenthal</a> after his outing tonight ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/eNxA6jTqVA">pic.twitter.com/eNxA6jTqVA</a>

    He did indeed, throwing 25 strikes in just 30 pitches while leaving everyone who watched the game impressed:

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Jon Gray out of the bullpen this series: <a href="https://t.co/zY3wVF4IFj">pic.twitter.com/zY3wVF4IFj</a>

    Derek Holland @Dutch_Oven45

    What a freaking outstanding pick up by Jon Gray. Stepped up and absolutely killed it. Hell yeah brother!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/TFKlM74KUh">pic.twitter.com/TFKlM74KUh</a>

    Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant

    This World Series, Jon Gray: 4.2 IP, 16 batters faced, 14 retired. Two singles. No walks. 7Ks.<br><br>A weapon.

    Mike Piellucci @mikelikessports

    It feels like an eternity ago, but Jon Gray was a borderline ace last June and July between all the IL stints. That guy hasn't been around very often in 2023. But that was the dude we just saw for three innings. It's in there still.

    Vince Marotta @Vincemarotta

    Jon Gray has been ridiculous in this series.

    Gray—who was also spectacular in a Game 1 relief appearance, going 1.2 innings while giving up just one hit and striking out four—went from potentially starting Game 4 to an emergency appearance in Game 3. He couldn't have handled it much better.

    The Rangers' bullpen was excellent in general on Monday night—a welcome development after a rocky regular season—as Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and José Leclerc combined to give up just one run in the final three innings to preserve the victory.

    It was a crucial win. But the Scherzer injury has left the Rangers pitching staff with some serious questions to answer.

    Who will start Game 4 now? Will the Rangers be forced into what would essentially be a second straight bullpen game? If Scherzer is done for this series and it goes to seven games, who will start that decisive contest?

    Perhaps even more importantly, is García's World Series over? He's been absolutely amazing for the Rangers in its current run, with eight homers and 22 RBI this postseason. His loss would be devastating.

    So while the Rangers won the battle in Game 3, the odds may be even further stacked against them in the war after Monday's injuries.