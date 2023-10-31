Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Slammed by NFL Fans amid 46.9 QB Rating in Loss to Lions

Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Slammed by NFL Fans amid 46.9 QB Rating in Loss to LionsOctober 31, 2023
It wasn't the return to action that Jimmy Garoppolo and Las Vegas Raiders' fans were hoping for.
After missing last week's loss to the Chicago Bears due to injury, Garoppolo had arguably the worse performance of his career against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Monday night in a 26-14 loss.
Garoppolo was horrendous the entire night but particularly in the first half as he completed just 3-of-8 passes for 31 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He didn't even manage to complete a pass to a wide receiver over the first two quarters.
Things didn't get much better for the 31-year-old as he ended his night with 10 completions for 126 yards and an interception for a 46.9 quarterback rating. Garoppolo has finished with a rating lower than 85 in every single game this season with the exception of just two contests.
It was the type of performance that gives Raiders' fans very little solace moving forward as they haven't seen much from any of the three quarterbacks on their roster, particularly Garoppolo—who's currently in the first season of a three-year, $67.5 million deal.
Fans—and even his teammates—were extremely frustrated following yet another poor outing.
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> intercept it on the very next play!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsDET?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsDET</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/3b1HZU34bs">https://t.co/3b1HZU34bs</a> <a href="https://t.co/IvwzicmMPA">pic.twitter.com/IvwzicmMPA</a>
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
Jimmy Garoppolo is leading the NFL in INTs with 9.<br><br>He's only playing his 6th game (one quarter) - everyone else played at least 7 full games if not 8.<br><br>The free-agent signing isn't working out for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>, Kyle Shanahan did a lot to make Garoppolo look like a better QB.… <a href="https://t.co/QDYfmbZ9rc">https://t.co/QDYfmbZ9rc</a> <a href="https://t.co/D6fGynWLEF">pic.twitter.com/D6fGynWLEF</a>
Next up for Garoppolo and the Raiders is a matchup against the lowly New York Giants—another team that has had its fair share of quarterback issues. It's the type of game that could potentially get Garoppolo back on track.