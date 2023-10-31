X

    Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Slammed by NFL Fans amid 46.9 QB Rating in Loss to Lions

    Francisco RosaOctober 31, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
    Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

    It wasn't the return to action that Jimmy Garoppolo and Las Vegas Raiders' fans were hoping for.

    After missing last week's loss to the Chicago Bears due to injury, Garoppolo had arguably the worse performance of his career against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Monday night in a 26-14 loss.

    Garoppolo was horrendous the entire night but particularly in the first half as he completed just 3-of-8 passes for 31 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He didn't even manage to complete a pass to a wide receiver over the first two quarters.

    Things didn't get much better for the 31-year-old as he ended his night with 10 completions for 126 yards and an interception for a 46.9 quarterback rating. Garoppolo has finished with a rating lower than 85 in every single game this season with the exception of just two contests.

    It was the type of performance that gives Raiders' fans very little solace moving forward as they haven't seen much from any of the three quarterbacks on their roster, particularly Garoppolo—who's currently in the first season of a three-year, $67.5 million deal.

    Fans—and even his teammates—were extremely frustrated following yet another poor outing.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> intercept it on the very next play!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsDET</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/3b1HZU34bs">https://t.co/3b1HZU34bs</a> <a href="https://t.co/IvwzicmMPA">pic.twitter.com/IvwzicmMPA</a>

    Nick Kostos @TheKostos

    (To be clear, his play looks terrible. He is still very handsome)

    GhettoGronk @TheGhettoGronk

    The Raiders welcoming Jimmy Garoppolo back to the starting lineup <a href="https://t.co/AJt7SF6EVF">pic.twitter.com/AJt7SF6EVF</a>

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> QB Jimmy Garoppolo first half stats: 3/8, 31 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 9.9 passer rating.

    McKay @RaiderMcKay

    Jimmy Garoppolo after completing a Handoff <a href="https://t.co/drsldstzdl">pic.twitter.com/drsldstzdl</a>

    Gavin McHugh @gavinmchughh

    Jimmy Garoppolo steps back<br> <a href="https://t.co/T86VhmmWd1">pic.twitter.com/T86VhmmWd1</a>

    Raiders Beat @RaidersBeat

    Jimmy Garoppolo is going to cost the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> $28 million next year whether he's on the roster or not.

    Kevin Marin @TheKevinMarin

    Jimmy Garoppolo tonight <a href="https://t.co/ujFXL92iaL">pic.twitter.com/ujFXL92iaL</a>

    Skip Bayless Burner @SkipBurner_

    "Jimmy Garoppolo drops back…" <a href="https://t.co/qkUlQDhYK5">pic.twitter.com/qkUlQDhYK5</a>

    NFL Rumors @nflrums

    Las Vegas Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo did not complete a throw to a WR in the first half. <a href="https://t.co/5FZ0BTq9Xg">pic.twitter.com/5FZ0BTq9Xg</a>

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Jimmy Garoppolo is leading the NFL in INTs with 9.<br><br>He's only playing his 6th game (one quarter) - everyone else played at least 7 full games if not 8.<br><br>The free-agent signing isn't working out for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>, Kyle Shanahan did a lot to make Garoppolo look like a better QB.… <a href="https://t.co/QDYfmbZ9rc">https://t.co/QDYfmbZ9rc</a> <a href="https://t.co/D6fGynWLEF">pic.twitter.com/D6fGynWLEF</a>

    Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

    BENCH JIMMY GAROPPOLO AND PUT IN AIDAN O'CONNELL

    ۟ @2WayWiggs

    Brandon Aiyuk seeing Davante Adams get completely ignored by Jimmy Garoppolo <a href="https://t.co/gDP2McoLtz">pic.twitter.com/gDP2McoLtz</a>

    Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

    Aidan O'Connell gives the Raiders a better chance than Jimmy Garoppolo

    The Ravens Realm @RealmRavens

    Jimmy Garoppolo has 62 passing yards in 3 quarters<br><br>Please get Davante Adams away from the Raiders organization

    bobby @bobbylikesbeers

    "Dad, what was it like watching Super Bowl champion Jimmy Garoppolo play for your favorite team?" <a href="https://t.co/HVYaeRxv3Y">pic.twitter.com/HVYaeRxv3Y</a>

    theScore Bet @theScoreBet

    Raiders fans to Jimmy Garoppolo after that INT: <a href="https://t.co/NWiKLyiXsY">pic.twitter.com/NWiKLyiXsY</a>

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    Raiders fans watching Jimmy Garoppolo <a href="https://t.co/oYwbYWPu0q">pic.twitter.com/oYwbYWPu0q</a>

    $teph Bezos @veryunbiasedfan

    I'll never understand how QB's like Jimmy Garoppolo &amp; coaches like Josh McDaniels continue to get jobs in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> lmaoooo

    Fred Jackson @F_J_Jackson_

    Teams have always won despite Jimmy Garoppolo. Not because of Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders aren't good enough to win with a subpar QB that also happen to have an inept head coach in Josh McDaniels.

    Richie Loco 🏁 @Richie_l0c0

    Devante Adams has one catch for 11 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo needs to be traded during the flight home

    NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports

    Raiders' QB Jimmy Garoppolo is leading the NFL in INTs with 9.<br><br>He's playing his 6th game tonight.

    Kofie @Kofie

    *Davante Adams open*<br><br>Jimmy G: <a href="https://t.co/q2racce72m">pic.twitter.com/q2racce72m</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Davante Adams was visibly frustrated on the Raiders bench. <a href="https://t.co/8wIEyZJleu">pic.twitter.com/8wIEyZJleu</a>

    Next up for Garoppolo and the Raiders is a matchup against the lowly New York Giants—another team that has had its fair share of quarterback issues. It's the type of game that could potentially get Garoppolo back on track.