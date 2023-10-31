Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Slammed by NFL Fans amid 46.9 QB Rating in Loss to Lions

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

It wasn't the return to action that Jimmy Garoppolo and Las Vegas Raiders' fans were hoping for.

After missing last week's loss to the Chicago Bears due to injury, Garoppolo had arguably the worse performance of his career against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Monday night in a 26-14 loss.

Garoppolo was horrendous the entire night but particularly in the first half as he completed just 3-of-8 passes for 31 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He didn't even manage to complete a pass to a wide receiver over the first two quarters.

Things didn't get much better for the 31-year-old as he ended his night with 10 completions for 126 yards and an interception for a 46.9 quarterback rating. Garoppolo has finished with a rating lower than 85 in every single game this season with the exception of just two contests.

It was the type of performance that gives Raiders' fans very little solace moving forward as they haven't seen much from any of the three quarterbacks on their roster, particularly Garoppolo—who's currently in the first season of a three-year, $67.5 million deal.

Fans—and even his teammates—were extremely frustrated following yet another poor outing.