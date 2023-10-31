Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

1 of 4

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dak Prescott may be one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in fantasy, thanks to his inconsistency here in 2023. Against the Rams in Week 8, though, he was brilliant, tossing four touchdowns and reminding managers why he has the tools to be a top-tier fantasy QB.

He will have the opportunity to do so again in Week 9 against a Philadelphia Eagles squad that can get pressure but has been susceptible to big plays in the passing game.

The defending NFC champions gave up 397 yards and four touchdowns to the Washington Commanders' second-year signal caller Sam Howell.

The back end of the Eagles defense can be exploited for big gains and with CeeDee Lamb coming off the best game of his season, he and Prescott will have an opportunity to make it two-in-a-row and build on the momentum they established against Los Angeles.

If Prescott can avoid the pass rush, with the status of tackle Tyron Smith currently up in the air, he will be able to find his receivers downfield and capitalize on mismatches for a potentially huge fantasy day.