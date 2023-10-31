Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper OptionsOctober 31, 2023
There are plenty of intriguing match-ups in Week 9 of the NFL season, leaving fantasy managers to question who to play where and against which team in hopes of maximizing their point totals.
With favorable match-ups for stars, and a sleeper candidate waiting for an opportunity to break out, these are a few players to start this week.
And one young star you must sit.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Start: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott may be one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in fantasy, thanks to his inconsistency here in 2023. Against the Rams in Week 8, though, he was brilliant, tossing four touchdowns and reminding managers why he has the tools to be a top-tier fantasy QB.
He will have the opportunity to do so again in Week 9 against a Philadelphia Eagles squad that can get pressure but has been susceptible to big plays in the passing game.
The defending NFC champions gave up 397 yards and four touchdowns to the Washington Commanders' second-year signal caller Sam Howell.
The back end of the Eagles defense can be exploited for big gains and with CeeDee Lamb coming off the best game of his season, he and Prescott will have an opportunity to make it two-in-a-row and build on the momentum they established against Los Angeles.
If Prescott can avoid the pass rush, with the status of tackle Tyron Smith currently up in the air, he will be able to find his receivers downfield and capitalize on mismatches for a potentially huge fantasy day.
Starting the face of the Cowboys franchise could be the difference between a Week 9 victory and defeat.
Sit: Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison has been one of the best young receivers in the league this year and in his past four games, has scored five touchdowns and accumulated double-digit fantasy points in three of them.
He has looked like the young star that he is and has helped narrow the gap that Justin Jefferson's injury created.
Unfortunately, he is a must-sit in Week 9, despite a favorable match-up against the Atlanta Falcons.
The torn Achilles suffered by quarterback Kirk Cousins calls into question a lot about the Vikings' offense and how much can realistically be expected with rookie Jaren Hall under center.
Yes, Addison could very well be a safety blanket for Hall, who will undoubtedly see pressure as the Falcons try to lure him into mistakes, but could is not enough reason to start any player beyond the midway point of the season.
Sit Addison, start another receiver with a more favorable situation, and ensure yourself the points.
Start: DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
If you found yourself questioning if DeAndre Hopkins still has it, he answered you loudly and emphatically in Week 8 with a resounding "yes!"
Once considered the best wide receiver in the game, Hopkins proved why, torching the Falcons defense for 128 yards and three touchdowns.
It was the first time he has found the end zone this season and a lot of it can be attributed to rookie Will Levis being under center.
The young player likely grew up watching Hopkins, knew how good he was (and is), and exploited a favorable match-up. Look for him to try to find D-Hop again this week, especially in the face of a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that will try to expose the rookie.
The chemistry has been established, Levis has the deep ball that Ryan Tannehill did not, and he will be looking to take advantage of a Steelers secondary giving up the fourth most fantasy points in football to opposing wide receivers with 33.
Sleeper: Demario Douglas, New England Patriots
The Patriots' already exhausting season got worse Sunday when Kendrick Bourne suffered a torn ACL. He will miss the remainder of the season, creating questions about who will step up for a New England offense that is woefully underpowered in an AFC East that includes the seemingly unstoppable Miami Dolphins and the always-dangerous Buffalo Bills.
Look no further than Demario Douglas, who has caught four and five balls, respectively, over the last two games and found the endzone in both. He is establishing a rapport with quarterback Mac Jones and while his stats will not light the world on fire at this point, he has shown potential to develop into a playmaker for the Pats.
Add to that the fact that the Patriots have a favorable match-up against a Washington Commanders defense giving up the most fantasy points in the league to opposing receivers at 35.9 and you have a young star who could come from out of nowhere to be a match-up winner for your team in Week 9.