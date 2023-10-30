Steve Sarkisian: Texas over Alabama Is 'Best Win in the Country' Before CFP Rankings

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Let the College Football Playoff politicking begin.

With the initial CFP rankings set to be released Tuesday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made the case for his Longhorns by pointing to their impressive victory on the road against Alabama.

"I've shied away from this," he told reporters. "I'd argue we have the best win in the country right now. The fact that we go into Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and beat a team that was 52-1 in the previous 53 games of us going in there…

"I hear so much about how tough the SEC is, but I haven't seen any of those teams go in Alabama and win, either, so I feel pretty good about our team."

Texas has a loss to Oklahoma, so it is going to be behind undefeated contenders in Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington. The real question is where it will be in the group of notable one-loss teams, which includes that same Crimson Tide squad.

It also includes Oregon, Penn State and Oklahoma, which makes head-to-head arguments somewhat tricky since the Sooners have that win over the Longhorns.

Sarkisian may be right about his team's win at Alabama being the best in the country, although there are other impressive victories to point to from the contenders. Ohio State has a win at Notre Dame and another over Penn State, Washington defeated Oregon, Florida State handled LSU, and Oklahoma has that win over Texas.