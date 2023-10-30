Video: NBA Teams to Use Special City Edition-Themed Courts for In-Season Tournament

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA revealed the In-Season Tournament courts for all 30 teams on Monday.

The first court to make its debut will be that of the Indiana Pacers, who will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to kick off the competition.

The courts will be on full display for a month of In-Season Tournament days. As noted by NBA.com, the fully-painted courts will feature the new NBA Cup trophy for the tournament winner at center court.

There will also be "a contrasting wash of color from lane-to-lane, creating a 16-foot wide 'runway' across the court." NBA Cup silhouettes will also appear in the lanes.

As for the logistics of the tournament, all 30 teams are split into six separate groups of five franchises apiece. Those groups are split by conference (East A, B and C and West A, B and C).

Those teams will then play four round-robin group play games (two at home, two on the road) that run through November on Fridays and Tuesdays.

The winners of each group (plus the best runner-up from each conference) will advance to an eight-team, single-elimination quarterfinal.