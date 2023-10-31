NFL Week 9 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

1 of 3

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans +3 at Pittsburgh Steelers



Arizona Cardinals +8 at Cleveland Browns



Atlanta Falcons -5 versus Minnesota Vikings



Week 9 will kick off with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Pittsburgh will be playing host, and the Steelers are tough to beat at home in prime time. However, the Titans have a good chance to keep things extremely close or win outright.



Tennessee's offense got a huge spark from rookie quarterback Will Levis on Sunday. Levis tossed four touchdowns and helped open up the Titans' deep-passing game. The Titans can attack Pittsburgh's 28th-ranked run defense with Derrick Henry, and the Steelers will be shorthanded.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh will be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and could be without quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs)—though the Steelers are keeping an "open mind" with Pickett.



The Cleveland Browns are coming off a devastating loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Cleveland had a three-point lead and the ball late in the fourth quarter, but P.J. Walker's pass ricocheted into the arms of the defense, and Seattle quickly scored the go-ahead touchdown.



The Browns now return to Cleveland to face a scrappy Arizona Cardinals team, and while the Browns should win, their offense hasn't been consistent enough to predict a large margin of victory.



Without Cousins or Justin Jefferson, it's hard to see the Vikings keeping things close with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta's offense got a spark when it turned to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback. Starter Desmond Ridder was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared but did not return.



Heinicke finished with 175 yards and a touchdown, while the Falcons scored 20 of their 23 points in the second half.



We'll have to see which quarterback gets the start for Atlanta this week, but it's hard to put a ton of faith in Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall without Minnesota's best receiving threat on the field.

