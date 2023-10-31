NFL Odds Week 9: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

2 of 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

At first blush, Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys feels like a veritable coin flip. Dallas has only one more loss than Philadelphia and is coming off a dominant win against the Los Angeles Rams.



However, it's important to recognize that L.A. is an average team at best. The last time Dallas faced a legitimate title contender, San Francisco, it lost by 32 points.



Things should be closer in this one, but the Eagles are still a top NFC team that will have home-field advantage. Philly also has a dynamic rushing attack that can exploit a middling Dallas run defense and a dominant defensive front.



The Cowboys have struggled to run the ball consistently, Dak Prescott has been sacked 17 times in seven games, and the red zone remains a problem area for Dallas. Barring a complete collapse by the Eagles secondary, the Cowboys will likely struggle to rack up points.

