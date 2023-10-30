NFL Sends Houston Cougars Cease-and-Desist Letter Over Oilers-Themed CFB Uniforms

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL issued a cease-and-desist letter to the University of Houston regarding the powder blue alternate uniforms for the Cougars football team, according to the Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte.

On Aug. 31, the program unveiled a jersey design that closely resembled the Houston Oilers' uniform.

Per Duarte, the NFL described the look as "blatant copying" and advised the school months ago it didn't provide its consent for the alternate threads.

"The Houston Cougars' attempt to free ride on the popularity of the NFL and the club violates the intellectual property rights of the NFL and the (Tennessee) Titans," wrote attorney Bonnie L. Jarrett in the cease-and-desist letter sent Oct. 13.

Houston donned the special uniforms and had an accompanying design for the field at TDECU Stadium for its season-opening victory over UTSA on Sept. 2.

Duarte reported the NFL and Titans said in the letter the Cougars wore the jerseys "in a manner that is likely to cause consumers to believe that the Houston Cougars are associated with, or are an authorized licensee of, the NFL and the Titans."

Houston has yet to sell any merchandise related to design because the school's licensing division declined to give its approval, per Duarte.

This is a case where the NFL and the Titans might have solid footing legally if their copyright to the Oilers' branding extends to every aspect of the uniform. But many fans will consider this to be another example of the "No Fun League" coming out in full force.

Spiritually, it feels more appropriate for a football team that's still in Houston to evoke memories of the Oilers.

The Titans retained all of the Oilers' history when they relocated to Tennessee in 1997, and they maintained the Oilers moniker for their first two years there. And yet, the Titans donning Oilers-themed throwbacks, as they did in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, is a bit jarring.

There aren't many fans in Tennessee who fondly recall the exploits of Oilers legends such as Earl Campbell, Warren Moon, Elvin Bethea and Ray Childress. J.J. Watt, who's familiar with the history of Houston football thanks to his 10 years with the Houston Texans, basically made this point last week on The Pat McAfee Show: