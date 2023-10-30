Lakers' Darvin Ham Must Rethink Cam Reddish-Max Christie Lineup Decision

0 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have wobbled out of the gate to start the 2023-24 NBA season.

Their first three contests have yielded a pair of losses and a five-point win over a Phoenix Suns team missing two-thirds of its Big Three. L.A. has encountered issues at both ends, though its 19th-ranked offense, per NBA.com, should be the early focus for the coaching staff.

If it is, the Lakers could chase better shooting and more consistent scoring by having coach Darvin Ham rethink his decision to use Cam Reddish over Max Christie in the early-season rotation.

"Just his size," Ham told reporters of the decision. "Max is a part of us, he's gonna be a part of us for a long time to come. Still a young player, developing. Cam having had more games under his belt, his size, athleticism, they're both phenomenal basketball players but just wanted to get a look at what Cam can do at the outset of things."