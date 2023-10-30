NFL Rumors: Commanders Were Open to Chase Young Trade Before Draft, Didn't Get Offers

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders were reportedly willing to trade defensive end Chase Young ahead of the 2023 NFL draft but did not receive interest.

John Keim of ESPN reported the Commanders did not receive a single offer for Young, who has performed well this season since returning to the lineup in Week 2.

Of course, it's understandable given Young's injury history that interest was tepid. Young was limited to just 12 games combined in the 2021 and 2022 seasons and was a disappointment during his limited time on the field. After flashing Pro Bowl-caliber skills during a strong 2020 rookie campaign, Young totaled just 1.5 sacks in 2021 and 2022.

The Ohio State product has already bounced back this season, racking up 15 tackles and five sacks across seven games. Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which saw Young rack up just one solo tackle, was by far his worst game of the season.

The Commanders are expected to continue exploring trading Young and fellow pass rusher Montez Sweat ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Both will be free agents after the 2023 season but have expressed a desire to stay together in Washington.

"We've really developed a camaraderie, a strong friendship," Sweat told reporters Sunday. "It would be detrimental to split us up."

Washington is 3-5 following the loss to the Eagles, with its season seemingly coming apart at the seams after a 2-0 start. While it may be better over the long term to keep Sweat and Young together, it will also be expensive with both playing well in 2023.