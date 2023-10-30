3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 8 Win vs. Commanders

1 of 3

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brown became the first player in NFL history to record 125 receiving yards in six consecutive games.

The former Tennessee Titans wide out came up with a handful of big catches to answer everything the Commanders threw at the Eagles.

Brown left everyone in the stadium speechless with an incredible one-handed grab in the second quarter to ignite the Eagles' offense.

Before that touchdown, the Eagles managed just three points and had two drives ended by turnovers.

Brown hauled in a 25-yard scoring pass from Hurts in the third quarter to level the contest and put the Eagles in a good position to succeed in the final stanza.

Hurts picked out DeVonta Smith and Julio Jones for touchdown passes on the next two drives. Jones' first touchdown catch as an Eagles player turned out to be the game-winner.