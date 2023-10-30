3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 8 Loss vs. Seahawks

1 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Walker threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on Sunday.

The backup quarterback's mistakes led to two of Seattle's three touchdowns, including the game-winner from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The location of the turnovers was as maddening as the way in which they unfolded.

Walker's first-quarter fumble took place at midfield, and that allowed Seattle to use a six-play, 41-yard drive to score its first touchdown.

Walker's first interception ended a long Cleveland drive that was 20 yards away from the end zone.

The Browns could have at least gotten three points out of the series that started at their own 25-yard-line. Instead, Walker was picked off by Riq Woolen on third down to end the scoring threat.

Walker's fourth-quarter interception was the most frustrating of the three turnovers because it set Seattle up at its own 43.

Walker would have better off throwing the ball away and forcing a punt that pinned the Seahawks deep instead of forcing a pass into Amari Cooper.