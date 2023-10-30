NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

2 of 3

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (6-2)

2. Miami (6-2)

3. Jacksonville (6-2)

4. Baltimore (6-2)

Wild-Card Race

5. Buffalo (5-3)

6. Pittsburgh (4-3)

7. Cleveland (4-3)

8. New York Jets (4-3)

9. Cincinnati (4-3)

10. Houston (3-4)

11. Tennessee (3-4)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)

13. Las Vegas (3-4)

14. Indianapolis (3-5)

15. Denver (3-5)

16. New England (2-6)

Kansas City's road loss added more drama to the AFC playoff picture.

All four division leaders have a shot at the No. 1 seed and at least one of them will drop a result on Sunday.

Week 9's Kansas City-Miami game will determine the front-runner in the conference for the No. 1 seed.

Baltimore and Jacksonville are playing great football at the moment, but they do not catch the national attention as much as the Chiefs and Dolphins.

The Ravens will be tested by the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 9, while Jacksonville is off.

The AFC wild-card race is difficult to figure out at the moment. Only the Buffalo Bills have the look of a clear playoff team.

The other teams with three or four victories displayed plenty of flaws throughout the first eight weeks of the season.