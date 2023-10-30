NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl OddsOctober 30, 2023
Sunday's Week 8 results leveled the top of the AFC standings.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are now equal at 6-2 ahead of their blockbuster clash in Frankfurt, Germany next week.
Kansas City's first loss to the Denver Broncos in eight years put it level on record with the Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, all of whom won Sunday.
The top of the NFC is not as tight. The Philadelphia Eagles opened up a two-game advantage on the rest of the conference.
The San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals not only dropped it from second place in the NFC, but it moved it down one spot in the NFC West behind the Seattle Seahawks.
The second-place finisher in the NFC West and the Dallas Cowboys are on the inside track to land playoff berths, so the only drama in that conference may be for the No. 7 seed.
Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City (+500; bet $100 to win $500)
San Francisco (+550)
Philadelphia (+600)
Miami (+850)
Dallas (+850)
Detroit (+1000)
Baltimore (+1400)
Buffalo (+1500)
Jacksonville (+1600)
Cincinnati (+1800)
Seattle (+3500)
Los Angeles Chargers (+4000)
Cleveland (+4500)
New Orleans (+5500)
New York Jets (+6000)
Atlanta (+7500)
AFC Standings
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City (6-2)
2. Miami (6-2)
3. Jacksonville (6-2)
4. Baltimore (6-2)
Wild-Card Race
5. Buffalo (5-3)
6. Pittsburgh (4-3)
7. Cleveland (4-3)
8. New York Jets (4-3)
9. Cincinnati (4-3)
10. Houston (3-4)
11. Tennessee (3-4)
12. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
13. Las Vegas (3-4)
14. Indianapolis (3-5)
15. Denver (3-5)
16. New England (2-6)
Kansas City's road loss added more drama to the AFC playoff picture.
All four division leaders have a shot at the No. 1 seed and at least one of them will drop a result on Sunday.
Week 9's Kansas City-Miami game will determine the front-runner in the conference for the No. 1 seed.
Baltimore and Jacksonville are playing great football at the moment, but they do not catch the national attention as much as the Chiefs and Dolphins.
The Ravens will be tested by the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 9, while Jacksonville is off.
The AFC wild-card race is difficult to figure out at the moment. Only the Buffalo Bills have the look of a clear playoff team.
The other teams with three or four victories displayed plenty of flaws throughout the first eight weeks of the season.
If anything, the AFC wild-card race will produce some drama and it will come into the national focus more on Sunday night, when the Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that could be vital for tiebreakers later in the year.
NFC Standings
Division Leaders
1. Philadelphia (7-1)
2. Seattle (5-2)
3. Detroit (5-2)
4. Atlanta (4-4)
Wild-Card Race
5. Dallas (5-2)
6. San Francisco (5-3)
7. Minnesota (4-4)
8. New Orleans (4-4)
9. Tampa Bay (3-4)
10. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
11. Washington (3-5)
Philadelphia holds a clear edge over the rest of the NFC after Week 8.
The Eagles beat who they were expected to beat to give themselves a cushion ahead of a brutal six-week stretch.
The reigning NFC champion faces the Dallas Cowboys twice, San Francisco, Kansas City and Buffalo during that span. The good news is three of those contests come at home, where the Eagles beat the Dolphins in Week 7.
Seattle's come-from-behind win over the Cleveland Browns brought some life to the NFC West title race. San Francisco has not played well in its two losses and Brock Purdy needs to figure himself out before the 49ers take on the Eagles in Week 13.
Seattle and San Francisco will play for the divisional crown in Weeks 12 and 14. A split would benefit the Eagles and Detroit Lions most.
Detroit can inch ahead of Seattle with a Monday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Lions need to be one game in front of the Seahawks because Seattle owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The NFC South is a mess right now. The Atlanta Falcons lead the division, but they have quarterback issues. Taylor Heinicke came in for Desmond Ridder to start the second half on Sunday.
Atlanta will not have to worry about its quarterback situation affecting results until at least Week 10 since it hosts the now Kirk Cousins-less Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Minnesota is expected to drop away from the wild-card hunt with Cousins out. That could lead to an all-NFC South battle for the No. 7 seed between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who looked the best of the three-and-four-win teams in the NFC in Week 8.
