Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 Results

Arizona has not surprised anyone with its play in 2023.

The Cardinals are on a five-game losing streak and have not been that competitive behind Joshua Dobbs at quarterback.

Arizona lost by seven points on Sunday, but it needed a touchdown and field goal in the final 90 seconds to make the loss look better on paper.

The Cardinals enter Week 9 in a weird spot because they can keep losing and hold on to the No. 1 pick, but they have Kyler Murray getting close to full strength.

Murray would make the Cardinals more competitive in the coming weeks, but that may turn into a few victories and drop the NFC West side further down the draft order.