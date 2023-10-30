Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 Results

Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 ResultsOctober 30, 2023
The Arizona Cardinals became the first NFL team to reach seven losses in Week 8.
Sunday's defeat to the Baltimore Ravens came with a reward, though, as the Cardinals moved up to No. 1 in the projected 2024 NFL draft order.
The Carolina Panthers' first win of the season over the Houston Texans slid the NFC South side down to the No. 2 spot because it played one fewer game than the Cardinals.
Carolina's drop means the Chicago Bears leave Week 8 with the Nos. 2 and 3 selections and with some rooting for the Cardinals to do over the next few weeks.
The list of franchises who could select No. 1 is starting to dwindle. Only six teams remain with one or two wins. The nine teams with three victories each are looking more forward than backward, so it's hard to see them fall back to the Cardinals, Panthers, Bears and others.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
1. Arizona (1-7)
2. Chicago (via Carolina - 1-6)
3. Chicago (2-6)
4. New York Giants (2-6)
5. New England (2-6)
6. Green Bay (2-5)
7. Indianapolis (3-5)
8. Denver (3-5)
9. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
10. Washington (3-5)
11. Arizona (via Houston - 3-4)
12. Las Vegas (3-4)
13. Tampa Bay (3-4)
14. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
15. Tennessee (3-4)
16. New Orleans (4-4)
17. New York Jets (4-3)
18. Cincinnati (4-3)
19. Atlanta (4-4)
20. Minnesota (4-4)
21. Pittsburgh (4-3)
22. Houston (via Cleveland - 4-3)
23. San Francisco (5-3)
24. Buffalo (5-3)
25. Detroit (5-2)
26. Dallas (5-2)
27. Jacksonville (6-2)
28. Baltimore (6-2)
29. Seattle (5-2)
30. Miami (6-2)
31. Kansas City (6-2)
32. Philadelphia (7-1)
Arizona on Top of Draft Order
Arizona has not surprised anyone with its play in 2023.
The Cardinals are on a five-game losing streak and have not been that competitive behind Joshua Dobbs at quarterback.
Arizona lost by seven points on Sunday, but it needed a touchdown and field goal in the final 90 seconds to make the loss look better on paper.
The Cardinals enter Week 9 in a weird spot because they can keep losing and hold on to the No. 1 pick, but they have Kyler Murray getting close to full strength.
Murray would make the Cardinals more competitive in the coming weeks, but that may turn into a few victories and drop the NFC West side further down the draft order.
Of course, the Cardinals would love to be competitive with their franchise quarterback on the field, but if they are looking toward the future, they may be best suited to ease Murray back into the lineup to make sure there is a bigger gap between themselves and the rest of the contenders for the top pick before Murray is at full strength.
Pool of Candidates for Top Pick Dwindling
Six teams can realistically end up with the worst record in the NFL after Sunday's Week 8 games.
The Cardinals and Panthers each have one win. Carolina has more incentive to win games because its first-round pick goes to the Bears.
Chicago would not mind additional losses from the Panthers to help ease some of its own on-field misery.
The New York Giants, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers are the other two-win teams alongside the Bears.
There is potential for the group of one-and-two-win teams to dwindle after Week 9 since the Patriots host the Washington Commanders and the Packers welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Lambeau Field.
Carolina even has the potential to move up to two wins, as the Indianapolis Colts come to Charlotte on Sunday.
Arizona and Chicago appear to be the most likely teams to lose in Week 9. Both teams are on the road against tough defenses. Arizona visits the Cleveland Browns, while Chicago takes on the New Orleans Saints.