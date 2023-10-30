X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Victor Wembanyama Disappoints NBA Fans With Quiet Game as Spurs Blown Out by Clippers

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 30, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on October 29, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Growing pains are a common trait amongst most NBA rookies, and it appears that Victor Wembanyama is no different.

    The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft struggled during the San Antonio Spurs' blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, falling by the final score of 123-83.

    Wembanyama finished the night with 11 points, shooting just 4-10 from the field and missing both of his three-point attempts. He recorded just 2 assists compared to five turnovers. The Clippers typically put Robert Covington on him, as the former All-Defensive team member has years of experience guarding much larger players.

    After averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in the Spurs' first two contests, Wembanyama couldn't keep up that same level of production.

    NBA fans acknowledged his underwhelming performance.

    Wemby Muse @Wemby_Muse

    Victor Wembanyama tonight:<br><br>24 MIN<br>11 PTS<br>5 REB<br>2 AST<br>1 STL<br>1 BLK<br><br>Just not his night. <a href="https://t.co/BrkqrM30wR">pic.twitter.com/BrkqrM30wR</a>

    Victor Wembanyama Disappoints NBA Fans With Quiet Game as Spurs Blown Out by Clippers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Law Murray 📱 @LawMurrayTheNU

    Victor Wembanyama has 4 points on 2/5 FGs in 14 minutes.<br><br>The minutes and field goal attempts are about in line with what you'd expect given Spurs first 2 games. <br><br>LAC has done well to keep him off line (0/2 FTs) and boards (1 rebounds).

    JP - The Wholesome Truth Teller @jay_pea619

    Clippers are a horrible matchup for Wemby. They have guys strong enough and quick enough to disrupt his dribble and keep him off the block…<br><br>His only hope is to really pull up and shoot over those guys

    Zach Milner @ZachMilner13

    Sochan has his strengths and weaknesses like every other player, but he's being ask to do something he can't do well. It just isn't putting him in a position to succeed, while they are also making it more difficult for Wemby, who they will be building around for years

    PJ Hoops @RealPjHoops

    A trend I have noticed from Victor Wembanyama, even in France, is that he will kinda go through the motions, especially during the 1st half of the game. I want him to demand the ball and attack the paint. I don't care if he's 1/10. I believe he will improve over time with this.

    SLO HOOPS FAN 🇸🇮 @SloHoopsFan

    Grim day for Wembanyama: 9-3-1 on 33% shooting with 4 TOs in 21 mins.<br><br>His team down 30 pts in the 3rd quarter.

    Jones @A_JONES210

    Wemby gotta start demanding the ball more he should never have under 20 shots lol

    The Spurs fell to 1-2 following the loss, committing a season-high 25 turnovers in the process. The team as a whole shot just 38 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arc.

    San Antonio will look to regroup in its next contest, a matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET.