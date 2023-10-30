Victor Wembanyama Disappoints NBA Fans With Quiet Game as Spurs Blown Out by Clippers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Growing pains are a common trait amongst most NBA rookies, and it appears that Victor Wembanyama is no different.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft struggled during the San Antonio Spurs' blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, falling by the final score of 123-83.

Wembanyama finished the night with 11 points, shooting just 4-10 from the field and missing both of his three-point attempts. He recorded just 2 assists compared to five turnovers. The Clippers typically put Robert Covington on him, as the former All-Defensive team member has years of experience guarding much larger players.

After averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in the Spurs' first two contests, Wembanyama couldn't keep up that same level of production.

NBA fans acknowledged his underwhelming performance.

The Spurs fell to 1-2 following the loss, committing a season-high 25 turnovers in the process. The team as a whole shot just 38 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arc.