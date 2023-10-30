What Is the Best Rebuilding Plan for Chicago Bears After Falling to 2-6?

1 of 5

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Every rebuild has to begin somewhere, and they often begin with a firing.

That's where the Windy City makeover needs to begin. After two seasons in charge, head coach Matt Eberflus needs to go.

As he has since the moment he was hired, Eberflus continues to maintain a hearty level of optimism regarding the direction his team. Just recently, he told Adam Jahns of The Athletic that despite all the adversity and injuries, the Bears are headed in the right direction.

"We've had more adversity than any team in the league," Eberflus said. "I think it's important that we keep building upon that—and we are getting better. We are improving. It's going to be the fruits of our labor coming up."

However, we've heard a similar refrain from Eberflus for years, and there still ain't been no fruit.

After Sunday's loss, the Bears are 5-20 under Eberflus. Every time it appears the Bears are establishing any momentum at all, they get mollywhopped. The Chicago offense has been mostly atrocious, ranking in the bottom half of the league both seasons.

What has really been disappointing, though, is Chicago's defense—Eberflus' supposed specialty. Entering Sunday's game, the Bears were 22nd in total defense and 28th in scoring defense. That's just unacceptable from a supposedly defense-minded coach.