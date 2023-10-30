Cubs Should Prioritize Juan Soto Trade Pursuit During Offseason Amid MLB Rumors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto has already been in trade rumors as his team's offseason has gotten underway, and it appears the Chicago Cubs could be in the mix.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported that the Cubs "will be involved in the trade sweepstakes for Padres star outfielder Juan Soto" and that the team is prioritizing the addition of a big bat to the middle of the lineup.

Soto has one year of arbitration remaining before he hits unrestricted free agency, but the Cubs are exactly the type of big-market team that would be a contender for Soto during that period, so solidifying his services a year early could be a huge incentive for the franchise.

The Cubs currently have a total payroll of $189 million, per Spotrac, and notably gave a lucrative contract to shortstop Dansby Swanson in the 2022 offseason. That shows that the team is willing to spend on the right player, and Soto's potential with the team could be huge.

The 25-year-old has a career .284 average with 160 home runs and 483 RBIs. He hit .275 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs on an underachieving Padres team in 2023, so he is a pretty safe bet for solid production. His career totals also match up quite well with others who have had success with the organization.

Chicago appears to be a team on the rise, going 83-79 and just missing out on the final Wild Card spot in the National League. This was a surprise as the team was expected to be a season or two away from contention, but strong performances from players like Cody Bellinger, Justin Steele and Nico Hoerner showed the team's potential going forward.

Bellinger's future with the team seems in doubt as he nears unrestricted free agency, but his performance specifically fuels how Soto could thrive at Wrigley Field. The left-handed Bellinger had a resurgent year in 2023, and the younger Soto could be a breakout candidate if he played 81 games at the hitter-friendly ballpark.

The Cubs also have the pieces to make a trade happen as the team has a top-ranked farm system and an intriguing roster player in outfielder Christopher Morel, who Levine reported the Padres are interested in.