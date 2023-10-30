Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy FootballOctober 30, 2023
It is crunch time for fantasy football owners, as the playoffs are just a few weeks away.
This is the time to make a push for the postseason and finding the right personnel can be make-or-break at this point.
Several top players have suffered injuries, so replacing talent is absolutely key to staying competitive. Being ahead of the curve and picking up someone on the verge of a breakout stretch is the best way to do that, and Week 8 had plenty of players make a case.
Here are a few options to look towards in the player pool going forward.
Will Levis, Quarterback, Tennessee Titans
While it's just a limited sample size, it's impossible to ignore Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis as a fantasy football option going forward.
The 2023 second-round pick did not appear in the preseason but was the next guy up after starter Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with an ankle injury. To say Levis exceeded expectations would be a huge understatement.
Levis was 19-of-29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns and led the Titans to a 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis' touchdowns doubled Tannehill's total through six games and it would be tough to imagine the Titans looking elsewhere in the near future.
This debut shouldn't be the expectation for Levis going forward as he is a rookie with limited experience. However, the Titans offense was more fluid than it had been through six games and the team has gone from basically being an afterthought for the playoffs to one that could ride a hot quarterback to a late-season run.
Levis is an option fantasy owners should at least look into and with the injury bug hitting numerous quarterbacks around the league in Week 8, adding him could keep seasons afloat if he rides this momentum to more success.
Rashid Shaheed, Wide Receiver, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remain a threat to win the NFC South and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed could be a big contributor as the team looks to make a run.
The second-year receiver had an excellent day in the Saints' 38-27 Week 8 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, recording three catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. He now has 23 catches for 479 yards and three touchdowns on the season and should easily surpass his 2022 totals in Week 9.
He is third on the team in receiving yards and has emerged as a terrific threat for quarterback Derek Carr. Fantasy owners should expect more strong performances from the wideout and he will certainly find his way on more rosters following Sunday's breakout performance.
Demario Douglas, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots
The 2-6 New England Patriots do not appear to be a hot spot for offensive firepower in 2023, but that doesn't mean the roster couldn't have a diamond in the rough.
Undrafted wide receiver Demario Douglas looks capable of a breakout in the near future as he continues to grab a bigger role in the team's offense. He is up to 19 catches for 222 yards on the season and had a career high five catches in the team's Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Douglas looks like a playmaker when he gets the ball and with receivers DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne leaving Sunday's game with injuries, the team will need Douglas to step up in order to pick up some victories.
Trey McBride, Tight End, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were competitive with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and a breakout performance from second-year tight end Trey McBride was a key reason why.
McBride had 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the 31-24 loss, leading the team in receiving.
This brought his yearly totals to 15 catches and 170 yards, so this emergence came as a surprise.
While making a full judgement on him after one performance may not be the best idea, the imminent return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray makes this performance very intriguing. He could be a top option when the 2019 No. 1 pick returns to the team, as Murray's former reliable targets Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins are no longer in the fold. McBride had 29 receptions in 2022, so Murray may look at him as a known commodity.