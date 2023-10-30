Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

1 of 4

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

While it's just a limited sample size, it's impossible to ignore Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis as a fantasy football option going forward.

The 2023 second-round pick did not appear in the preseason but was the next guy up after starter Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with an ankle injury. To say Levis exceeded expectations would be a huge understatement.

Levis was 19-of-29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns and led the Titans to a 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis' touchdowns doubled Tannehill's total through six games and it would be tough to imagine the Titans looking elsewhere in the near future.

This debut shouldn't be the expectation for Levis going forward as he is a rookie with limited experience. However, the Titans offense was more fluid than it had been through six games and the team has gone from basically being an afterthought for the playoffs to one that could ride a hot quarterback to a late-season run.