    Joe Burrow Draws Rave Reviews from NFL Fans as Bengals Beat Brock Purdy, 49ers

    Francisco RosaOctober 29, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Joe Shiesty is back.

    In arguably the Cincinnati Bengals' (4-3) toughest test of the season against the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) on Sunday, Joe Burrow was the biggest star on the field as he carved up one of the NFL's elite defenses in a 31-17 win.

    Following a slow start prior to the bye week, Burrow had his best performance of the season against the 49ers, completing 28-of-32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

    Cincinnati is now on a three-game winning steak.

    The superstar display was a message to the rest of the league that the Bengals are gearing up for their annual late-season glow-up in which they suddenly become the best team in football.

    Burrow had been dealing with a calf injury over the first few weeks of the season but showed off all his tools Sunday, signaling that he's close to 100 percent again. "Joe Cool" was as mobile and evasive as ever, escaping multiple sacks en route to some highlight reel plays.

    Cincinnati's defense was also dominant, containing a San Francisco offense that looked like a buzzsaw just a few weeks ago. Young star Brock Purdy was forced into three turnovers.

    But the praise was rightfully directed at Burrow and his impressive return to form.

    NFL @NFL

    Burrow &amp; Chase connect for a <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> TD!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsSF</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G">https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/sLhJHtePbq">pic.twitter.com/sLhJHtePbq</a>

    James Rapien @JamesRapien

    Just an insane play by Joe Burrow. <a href="https://t.co/Bq5Otk66Is">pic.twitter.com/Bq5Otk66Is</a>

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    Joe Burrow at the half 👀<br><br>🐅 21/23 C/ATT<br>🐅 170 Passing Yards<br>🐅 2 Passing TD<br>🐅 0 INT <a href="https://t.co/ehsBfbso2R">pic.twitter.com/ehsBfbso2R</a>

    Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__

    There are things that Joe Burrow can do that no other quarterback in the NFL can.<br><br>That escape, and the accuracy on the pass through that hit while he was on the run, are some qualities you won't find anywhere else

    Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho

    I want this Joe Burrow play on repeat just as much as any Patrick Mahomes throw. <a href="https://t.co/sC2FLvsQxI">pic.twitter.com/sC2FLvsQxI</a>

    Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals

    JOE BURROW

    Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr

    Joe Burrow. Holy hell.

    Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr

    Burrow's completion streak ends at 19 in a row. One short of the franchise record of 20 held by Kenny Anderson.

    Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__

    That Bengals' opening drive featured so much of what has been missing.<br><br>Big passes with Joe Burrow on the move. An under center aspect of the playbook. Tyler Boyd winning big matchups. A broken tackle in the run game.<br><br>An MVP caliber drive for Burrow against a great defense.

    Bengals Ben 🐅 @bengalsben513

    The rest of the league realizing that Joe Burrow is finally healthy <a href="https://t.co/VxliDGSoii">pic.twitter.com/VxliDGSoii</a>

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Joe Burrow is at about a 90 percent completion rate and 10 yards per carry, even with a relative slowdown here in the second half. Just a roasting of the 49ers defense

    Robert Mays @robertmays

    Genuinely great to see Joe Burrow healthy and bouncing around. Watching him the first month of the season was legit depressing.

    Mo Egger @MoEgger

    What a terrific drive. Joe Burrow has been masterful today.

    Mohammad Ahmad @MohammadAhmadTV

    Joe Burrow getting fired up after a run is something special to watch

    Lindsay Patterson @LndsPatterson

    Joe Burrow needs to show up as Michael Myers to that presser. <br><br>He carved the Niners like a pumpkin.

    Patrick Carey @PatCareySports

    Joe Burrow when he is healthy: <br><br>(People seem to have forgotten) <a href="https://t.co/HnzIFEgG99">pic.twitter.com/HnzIFEgG99</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Joe Burrow today vs. the 49ers:<br><br>• 28/32 (87.5%)<br>• 283 passing yards<br>• 3 TDs<br>• 0 INTs<br>• 134.8 passer rating<br><br>The Burrow we all know. He's so back. <a href="https://t.co/SuF03qGoT3">pic.twitter.com/SuF03qGoT3</a>

    Burrow and the Bengals will look to keep the good times rolling next week as they take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo BIlls at Paycor Stadium in a primetime matchup.