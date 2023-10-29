Joe Burrow Draws Rave Reviews from NFL Fans as Bengals Beat Brock Purdy, 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Joe Shiesty is back.

In arguably the Cincinnati Bengals' (4-3) toughest test of the season against the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) on Sunday, Joe Burrow was the biggest star on the field as he carved up one of the NFL's elite defenses in a 31-17 win.

Following a slow start prior to the bye week, Burrow had his best performance of the season against the 49ers, completing 28-of-32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Cincinnati is now on a three-game winning steak.

The superstar display was a message to the rest of the league that the Bengals are gearing up for their annual late-season glow-up in which they suddenly become the best team in football.

Burrow had been dealing with a calf injury over the first few weeks of the season but showed off all his tools Sunday, signaling that he's close to 100 percent again. "Joe Cool" was as mobile and evasive as ever, escaping multiple sacks en route to some highlight reel plays.

Cincinnati's defense was also dominant, containing a San Francisco offense that looked like a buzzsaw just a few weeks ago. Young star Brock Purdy was forced into three turnovers.

But the praise was rightfully directed at Burrow and his impressive return to form.