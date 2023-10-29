Russell Wilson Outplays Patrick Mahomes, Stuns NFL Fans as Broncos Upset Chiefs

Russell Wilson Outplays Patrick Mahomes, Stuns NFL Fans as Broncos Upset ChiefsOctober 29, 2023
It took a snowstorm, illness and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to hand Patrick Mahomes the first road division loss of his career.
Wilson threw for three touchdowns in the Broncos' 24-9 Sunday victory, breaking the Chiefs' six-game win streak as well as Mahomes' streak of 12 straight wins against the Broncos.
Temperatures remained below freezing in Denver after an overnight storm left almost a foot of snow on the ground.
That didn't stop Wilson from recording 114 yards, three scores and no interceptions on 12-of-19 throwing.
Russ hits Courtland Sutton and the Broncos lead 21-9!
Wilson finished the game with no interceptions, while Mahomes, who was added to the injury list with flu symptoms prior to the game, was picked off twice.
Some fans saw the win as the beginning of redemption from the 4-11 record the Broncos recorded behind Wilson in 2022.
Meanwhile, Chiefs fans expecting a repeat of Michael Jordan's legendary 1997 NBA Finals "flu game" from Mahomes, whose wife and two children recently suffered a stomach bug, found themselves disappointed.
PICKED. Upset brewing in Denver?
Denver's defense is dominating 💪
Mahomes finished the game with 241 passing yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns after 24 completions on 38 attempts.
So the excuse is going to be that Mahomes was sick, but you know my rebuttal towards that? Jordan won playoff games with the flu…
Some fans extended blame for the loss to the rest of the Kansas City offensive line.
The Chiefs offense finished with 62 rushing yards on 16 attempts, compared to the Broncos' 153 yards on 40 tries.
The 6-2 Chiefs will look to get back to padding their lead atop the AFC West next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The Broncos improved to 3-5 on the season and hopped over the Los Angeles Chargers in the division standings with the victory. The team will celebrate with a bye week before returning to action against the Buffalo Bills on November 13.