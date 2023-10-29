X

    Russell Wilson Outplays Patrick Mahomes, Stuns NFL Fans as Broncos Upset Chiefs

    Julia StumbaughOctober 29, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
    Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

    It took a snowstorm, illness and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to hand Patrick Mahomes the first road division loss of his career.

    Wilson threw for three touchdowns in the Broncos' 24-9 Sunday victory, breaking the Chiefs' six-game win streak as well as Mahomes' streak of 12 straight wins against the Broncos.

    Temperatures remained below freezing in Denver after an overnight storm left almost a foot of snow on the ground.

    That didn't stop Wilson from recording 114 yards, three scores and no interceptions on 12-of-19 throwing.

    NFL @NFL

    Russ hits Courtland Sutton and the Broncos lead 21-9!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsDEN</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G">https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/ryh5DKTJ7E">pic.twitter.com/ryh5DKTJ7E</a>

    Wilson finished the game with no interceptions, while Mahomes, who was added to the injury list with flu symptoms prior to the game, was picked off twice.

    Captain William Corker US Space Force @WillCorker

    Flu or not Mahomes is getting outplayed by Russell Wilson in this game. And Reid is getting flat out dominated. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a>

    Lordfarquad @Lordfarquadr

    Mahomes outplayed by Zach and Russ wilson. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wherestaylor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wherestaylor</a>

    alex 𐀔 @alasaurousrex

    Russel Wilson is on my bench putting up more points than Patrick Mahomes right now 🙃

    LiLB @LiLB1019

    Mahomes gettin outplayed by Russ is crazy

    basketball dealer 🎁 @GiftedManley

    2023 Russell Wilson getting off against you is kinda crazy

    JBS Pops @JBSPops

    Patrick Mahomes getting out done by Russell Wilson was not on my bingo card

    Some fans saw the win as the beginning of redemption from the 4-11 record the Broncos recorded behind Wilson in 2022.

    🇧🇸NyabINGY🌴 @Nyab1ngy

    Russell Wilson looking 10 times better than last season

    Adam @Adam_KC

    Well, Denver can abandon the fire sale. The Russell Wilson era is just getting started.

    Meanwhile, Chiefs fans expecting a repeat of Michael Jordan's legendary 1997 NBA Finals "flu game" from Mahomes, whose wife and two children recently suffered a stomach bug, found themselves disappointed.

    NFL @NFL

    PICKED. Upset brewing in Denver?<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsDEN</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G">https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/F7pX8QDCZn">pic.twitter.com/F7pX8QDCZn</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Denver's defense is dominating 💪<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsDEN</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G">https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4XlZ4D0u8">pic.twitter.com/G4XlZ4D0u8</a>

    Mahomes finished the game with 241 passing yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns after 24 completions on 38 attempts.

    J VELA @slowroadie84

    So the excuse is going to be that Mahomes was sick, but you know my rebuttal towards that? Jordan won playoff games with the flu… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/broncoscountry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#broncoscountry</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kcvsden?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kcvsden</a>

    7wins25points @cpeezee38

    Jordan flu game&gt;Mahomes flu game

    dylan ™️ @dylanjwormuth

    Mahomes losing to the Broncos for the first time since 2015 (!!!) is the antithesis of the Michael Jordan flu game

    AntiClowNFL @anticlowNFL

    Patrick Mahomes flu game <a href="https://t.co/6MEskJo343">https://t.co/6MEskJo343</a> <a href="https://t.co/DGpwy72udc">pic.twitter.com/DGpwy72udc</a>

    Jake Ciely @allinkid

    I meant Wizards version 😫 <a href="https://t.co/RoOVhn2Brr">https://t.co/RoOVhn2Brr</a>

    The President @fbgduggie

    They thought Mahomes flu game was going be like Jordan 😂😂😂

    Jacob @j_love2823

    I know Mahomes is superhuman but shouldn't have even played with the flu

    Some fans extended blame for the loss to the rest of the Kansas City offensive line.

    The Chiefs offense finished with 62 rushing yards on 16 attempts, compared to the Broncos' 153 yards on 40 tries.

    PJ Green @PJGreenTV

    This might be the worst <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> OL performance I've seen in my two years here..

    Dave Cartwright @TheChiefWildcat

    Looks like every Chiefs player is playing with the flu today. Not just Mahomes. Just a gross game by the entire team today.

    Ethan Hurwitz @HurwitzSports

    The Chiefs OL just had the worst four-play stretch I've ever witnessed in the sport of football.

    Gee @piggenres

    Mahomes having the flu does not excuse the *issues* the Chiefs OL is having today

    Zach Takes @ZachTakes

    Honestly ain't even mad, mahomes has the flu so he's clearly not 100% WRs aren't helping. Just bad day from the offense finally caught up to them,

    Marcg @Marcg59327989

    The chiefs need to make a move at WR. I know mahomes has the flu but this offense is non existent today.

    The 6-2 Chiefs will look to get back to padding their lead atop the AFC West next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

    The Broncos improved to 3-5 on the season and hopped over the Los Angeles Chargers in the division standings with the victory. The team will celebrate with a bye week before returning to action against the Buffalo Bills on November 13.