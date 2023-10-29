Mexico F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Record 16th Race; Hamilton 2nd

Mexico F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Record 16th Race; Hamilton 2ndOctober 29, 2023
Max Verstappen remains at the top of the Formula 1 world.
The Belgian-Dutch Red Bull Racing driver emerged victorious at the 2023 Mexico F1 Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
Formula 1 @F1
MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS IN MEXICO!!! 🏁🏆🥳 <br><br>Lewis Hamilton crosses the line in second with Charles Leclerc taking the final podium spot 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicoGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicoGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/PkAUM3EYqk">pic.twitter.com/PkAUM3EYqk</a>
This was Verstappen's third straight victory in the event and his 16th victory on the 2023 season. That total beats the all-time record of 15 wins in a season, which was set by Verstappen a season ago.
RBR Daily @RBR_Daily
Max Verstappen has broken his own record of most wins in a season (15)<br><br>He now has 16.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicoGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicoGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/LeIcFdLZ8Y">pic.twitter.com/LeIcFdLZ8Y</a>
It was his fifth overall win in the event, with the first two coming in 2017 and 2018. The 26-year-old remains way ahead in the Drivers Championship with 491 points.
Fans on social media praised Verstappen for the dominant performance and his excellent stretch in 2023.
Rami Al-Awadhi @R7333
1. Verstappen<br>2. Hamilton <br>3. Lecrelc <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicanGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicanGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/0dacgHC7zD">pic.twitter.com/0dacgHC7zD</a>
Dan's DRS Zone @F1GuyDan
If you look up the record for most wins in an F1 season, you will now see only one name in the top 2:<br><br>1. Max Verstappen - 16 wins (2023)<br>2. Max Verstappen - 15 wins (2022)<br><br>We've reached the point where Max's biggest threat to his own F1 records is himself. That is absurd. <a href="https://t.co/TKuqAduwwO">pic.twitter.com/TKuqAduwwO</a>
Verstappen wasn't the only driver with a record setting performance. Hamilton's second place finish was his 197th podium finish which is the most of all time.
Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 @NaturalParadigm
Lewis Hamilton sets a new record for career podiums (197) previously held by Lewis Hamilton (196)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicanGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicanGP</a> 🇲🇽 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/454YtM1JcT">pic.twitter.com/454YtM1JcT</a>
Fans expressed excitement at his excellent driving and celebrated the opportunity to witness greatness from him and Verstappen.
Rob Myers @RobLMyers
The support for Hamilton is insane! The Mexican fans no the GOAT when they see him! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicoGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicoGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamLH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamLH</a>
Hamilton Insights @LH44_insights
Lewis Hamilton defies the odds again, to take used medium tyres 36 laps to the end and grab P2!<br><br>And fastest lap on the final lap?! 🔥🔥🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicoGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicoGP</a> 🇲🇽 <a href="https://t.co/X9WpcuCL1S">pic.twitter.com/X9WpcuCL1S</a>
The drivers will celebrate the performance today but the next event is just a week away.
The Brazilian Grand Prix is set to take place Nov. 5 at noon E.T.