Mexico F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Record 16th Race; Hamilton 2nd

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Max Verstappen remains at the top of the Formula 1 world.

The Belgian-Dutch Red Bull Racing driver emerged victorious at the 2023 Mexico F1 Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

This was Verstappen's third straight victory in the event and his 16th victory on the 2023 season. That total beats the all-time record of 15 wins in a season, which was set by Verstappen a season ago.

It was his fifth overall win in the event, with the first two coming in 2017 and 2018. The 26-year-old remains way ahead in the Drivers Championship with 491 points.

Fans on social media praised Verstappen for the dominant performance and his excellent stretch in 2023.

Verstappen wasn't the only driver with a record setting performance. Hamilton's second place finish was his 197th podium finish which is the most of all time.

Fans expressed excitement at his excellent driving and celebrated the opportunity to witness greatness from him and Verstappen.

The drivers will celebrate the performance today but the next event is just a week away.