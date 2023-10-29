X

    Mexico F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Record 16th Race; Hamilton 2nd

    Jack MurrayOctober 29, 2023

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 29: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 29, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
    Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

    Max Verstappen remains at the top of the Formula 1 world.

    The Belgian-Dutch Red Bull Racing driver emerged victorious at the 2023 Mexico F1 Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

    Formula 1 @F1

    MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS IN MEXICO!!! 🏁🏆🥳 <br><br>Lewis Hamilton crosses the line in second with Charles Leclerc taking the final podium spot 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicoGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicoGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/PkAUM3EYqk">pic.twitter.com/PkAUM3EYqk</a>

    This was Verstappen's third straight victory in the event and his 16th victory on the 2023 season. That total beats the all-time record of 15 wins in a season, which was set by Verstappen a season ago.

    RBR Daily @RBR_Daily

    Max Verstappen has broken his own record of most wins in a season (15)<br><br>He now has 16.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicoGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicoGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/LeIcFdLZ8Y">pic.twitter.com/LeIcFdLZ8Y</a>

    Matt Gallagher @MattP1Gallagher

    16 wins in a season<br><br>Max Verstappen is just so damn good

    It was his fifth overall win in the event, with the first two coming in 2017 and 2018. The 26-year-old remains way ahead in the Drivers Championship with 491 points.

    Fans on social media praised Verstappen for the dominant performance and his excellent stretch in 2023.

    Enzo  @Aperta

    Max Verstappen's Mexican GP winning margins:<br><br>2017 - 19.7 seconds<br>2018 - 17.3 seconds<br>2021 - 16.5 seconds<br>2022 - 15.1 seconds<br>2023 - 13.8 seconds <br><br>Such a dominant track and driver combo. One day he will lose, gaps shrinking.

    Rami Al-Awadhi @R7333

    1. Verstappen<br>2. Hamilton <br>3. Lecrelc <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicanGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicanGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/0dacgHC7zD">pic.twitter.com/0dacgHC7zD</a>

    Mexico F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Record 16th Race; Hamilton 2nd
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Carlife @Carlife083007

    MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS!!!!<br>ABSOLUTE DOMINATION <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicanGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicanGP</a>

    ✯ 1 @Willseh14

    Max Verstappen has now won 5 races at Mexico City already<br><br>… with an average winning margin of over 16 seconds. <br><br>Absolutely insane driver.

    Matt³³⁺¹⁶ @FM1_3316

    Max Verstappen the Formula 1 icon that you are <a href="https://t.co/JLjM6qRXGM">pic.twitter.com/JLjM6qRXGM</a>

    Matt³³⁺¹⁶ @FM1_3316

    It's Max Verstappen's world<br><br>And we're just living in it <a href="https://t.co/uk9RVhNUKl">pic.twitter.com/uk9RVhNUKl</a>

    WTF1 @wtf1official

    Max Verstappen breaking his own records like: <a href="https://t.co/oPqf99Ymfk">pic.twitter.com/oPqf99Ymfk</a>

    Sem¹ ☆☆☆ @Semmieeef1

    Max Verstappen breaking his own record of most wins in a season <a href="https://t.co/wnMJodSS3Q">pic.twitter.com/wnMJodSS3Q</a>

    Enzo  @Aperta

    Max Verstappen is a cheat code going into T1 at Mexico. He's genuinely a freak 😭

    Dan's DRS Zone @F1GuyDan

    If you look up the record for most wins in an F1 season, you will now see only one name in the top 2:<br><br>1. Max Verstappen - 16 wins (2023)<br>2. Max Verstappen - 15 wins (2022)<br><br>We've reached the point where Max's biggest threat to his own F1 records is himself. That is absurd. <a href="https://t.co/TKuqAduwwO">pic.twitter.com/TKuqAduwwO</a>

    Verstappen wasn't the only driver with a record setting performance. Hamilton's second place finish was his 197th podium finish which is the most of all time.

    Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 @NaturalParadigm

    Lewis Hamilton sets a new record for career podiums (197) previously held by Lewis Hamilton (196)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicanGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicanGP</a> 🇲🇽 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/454YtM1JcT">pic.twitter.com/454YtM1JcT</a>

    Fans expressed excitement at his excellent driving and celebrated the opportunity to witness greatness from him and Verstappen.

    Rob Myers @RobLMyers

    The support for Hamilton is insane! The Mexican fans no the GOAT when they see him! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicoGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicoGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamLH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamLH</a>

    Stefanie @fastpitstop

    Max Verstappen winning by 14 seconds and Lewis Hamilton putting 8 seconds on P3. These two really drive on a different level.

    Mercedes-AMG F1 News @MercedesNewsUK

    P2 after a super drive from Lewis Hamilton 😍<br><br>Some fantastic overtakes from LH moves him closer to P2 in the driver's championship 👀 <a href="https://t.co/C4284nD2DX">pic.twitter.com/C4284nD2DX</a>

    Mercedes-AMG F1 News @MercedesNewsUK

    Fastest lap on 42 lap old mediums 🤯<br><br>Sir Lewis Hamilton 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/a0GNzLMIkE">pic.twitter.com/a0GNzLMIkE</a>

    deni @fiagirly

    Jenson Button said most drivers would've fallen off a cliff had they fitted for mediums for so long. Lewis Hamilton is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HIM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HIM</a>.

    Mercedes.F1Motorsports @MF1motorsports

    Ferrari : The hards are going to be better than mediums in 5 laps <br><br>Lewis Hamilton : <a href="https://t.co/ZFEV2dtE29">pic.twitter.com/ZFEV2dtE29</a>

    Hamilton Insights @LH44_insights

    Lewis Hamilton defies the odds again, to take used medium tyres 36 laps to the end and grab P2!<br><br>And fastest lap on the final lap?! 🔥🔥🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicoGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicoGP</a> 🇲🇽 <a href="https://t.co/X9WpcuCL1S">pic.twitter.com/X9WpcuCL1S</a>

    @dearlews

    HIS BIG SMILE LEWIS HAMILTON YOU ARE THE MAN <a href="https://t.co/rdSKx3CYGv">pic.twitter.com/rdSKx3CYGv</a>

    ESPN F1 @ESPNF1

    That's got to go down as one of the overtakes of the season from Lewis Hamilton 👏<br><br>Bravery. Skill. Execution. <a href="https://t.co/AJ8e10Z5Q4">pic.twitter.com/AJ8e10Z5Q4</a>

    rin 🐞 @goatforty4

    SIR LEWIS HAMILTON TAKES HIS 197TH PODIUMS, BREAKING THE RECORD PREVIOUSLY HELD BY SIR LEWIS HAMILTON <a href="https://t.co/j3r2DEfBDf">pic.twitter.com/j3r2DEfBDf</a>

    Sarah💯+ @sidneylandsam

    LEWIS HAMILTON IS HIM!! 31 laps on mediums?!?!?!? Against fresher tyres??? And that overtake on LEC??? Driver of the day!!! <a href="https://t.co/15iHxpEQeG">pic.twitter.com/15iHxpEQeG</a>

    iesh🍒 @lewishamil7on

    Once again Lewis Hamilton shows he's the master in tyre management. <a href="https://t.co/6yXTte6Gpo">pic.twitter.com/6yXTte6Gpo</a>

    The drivers will celebrate the performance today but the next event is just a week away.

    The Brazilian Grand Prix is set to take place Nov. 5 at noon E.T.