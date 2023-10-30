WWE's Potential LA Knight Trap, AEW's Stacked Title Scene, More Quick Takes

1 of 5

With the way he was organically getting over with the audience earlier this year, fans were frustrated Knight wasn't more of a mainstay on WWE TV. He was left off a string of pay-per-views and had no real direction at the start of the summer.

In what has felt like record time, though, WWE has quickly warmed up to Knight and what he brings to the table by basically showcasing him as SmackDown's lead babyface. He's receiving the reactions befitting of a megastar and he's shown he is main event material in every respect.

That doesn't change the outcome of their championship clash: Reigns is walking away with the belts no matter what happens. Save for a surprise title win, Knight's stock will not get much higher than it is right now, which is why it's imperative WWE must do everything possible to ensure he can maintain this momentum in defeat.

Reigns rarely wins clean, so protecting Knight via interference from The Bloodline or another nefarious finish is expected. From there, keeping The Megastar toward the top of the night and continuing to capitalize off his popularity is of utmost importance.