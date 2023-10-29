Will Levis, Kyler Murray, Derek Carr, Top Waiver-Wire QBs After Kirk Cousins Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Already without superstar wideout Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings suffered another major blow Sunday as quarterback Kirk Cousins exited Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Pro Bowl signal-caller went down in the fourth quarter and struggled to come off the field. He was ultimately ruled out and was carted off the field after entering the examination tent.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cousins tore his Achilles.

Minnesota brought in rookie Jaren Hall to close out the game.

With Cousins more than likely set to miss the remainder of the year, fantasy football managers will have to pivot at signal-caller.

Here are a few waiver wire options that should be considered.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

What a debut.

With Ryan Tannehill out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, Levis stepped up in relief. And considering how he played, it wouldn't be surprising to see this relief stint become a little more permanent.

The rookie signal-caller lit it up, completing 19 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions against a fairly stingy Falcons' pass defense. He showed off why some scouts considered him to be a first-round talent in this past year's draft.

Fantasy managers should definitely pick up Levis if they have DeAndre Hopkins on their roster. The duo connected for three touchdowns in the win, including ones of 47 and 61 yards, respectively.

Levis is only rostered in three percent of leagues, per Yahoo Sports.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

This a bit of a risky pick as Murray has yet to fully return from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in 2022.

Although he was a full participant in practice throughout the week in Arizona, the former No. 1 overall pick was ruled out for the Cardinals' Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens. It appears he may be set for a Week 9 debut.

When he's on the field, Murray is one of the best dual-threat options in the NFL, making his fantasy appeal even higher.

Murray is rostered in only 56 percent of leagues, meaning he's flown way under the radar due to the injury and potentially making him a diamond in the rough for the rest of the year.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Carr isn't the type of player that'll blow your socks off.

But if a fantasy manager is looking for decent, consistent production, he could be a pretty good fit for quite a few rosters.

And every once in a while, he'll have a heater of game, like during Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Carr had the best performance of his Saints' tenure against the Colts as he threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-27 win, it's the most points he's managed to put up since joining the organization in the offseason.

What helps Carr's fantasy value is the amount of talented offensive playmakers he has in guys like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Michael Thomas. His gunslinger nature makes him a real boom or bust candidate.