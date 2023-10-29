Lyon Bus Attacked Before Ligue 1 Match vs. Marseille; Manager Fabio Grosso Injured

JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Fabio Grosso, manager of Ligue 1 club Lyon, was injured when the Lyon team bus was attacked Sunday.

Fans threw rocks at the bus on its way to the Stade Vélodrome, where the club was set to face Ligue 1 rivals Marseille.

Grosso suffered facial injuries from broken glass, per ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Footage from the Prime Video Sport France footage showed Grosso being helped down the hallway of the stadium with his hands over his bleeding face.

The clubs are considering suspending the match following the incident, per Laurens.

Grosso, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy and played for Lyon from 2007 to 2009, was appointed as the team's manager in September.

Raffaele Longo, another member of the coaching staff, suffered an eye injury, according to Dario Di Gennaro of Rai Sport.

The French news outlet also reported that several players were affected by the attack. Ligue 1 opened a "crisis unit" in Marseille after the incident, according to Laurens.

With fewer than 60 minutes remaining before the scheduled kickoff, club owner John Textor held a dressing room meeting with Lyon players about whether or not the team wanted to play following the incident, per ESPN.

The match, which was scheduled for 8:45 p.m. local time, was ultimately called off, per L'Equipe. Initial reports conflicted as to whether the game had been cancelled or postponed.

Since Grosso took the helm in place of Laurent Blanc six weeks ago, Lyon still has yet to secure a league win. The club has accrued just one point in four matches under Grosso.

Italian media reported that pressure was on Grosso heading into the match to turn that momentum around against Marseille, another struggling club with recent managerial turnover with three losses in four league games heading into Sunday.