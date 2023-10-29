X

    Giants' Tyrod Taylor Discharged from Hospital After Suffering RiB Injury vs. Jets

    Julia Stumbaugh

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Giants looks on prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was discharged from the hospital on Monday after staying overnight following a rib injury during Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets,

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor is considered week-to-week.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Giants' QB Tyrod Taylor was discharged from the hosptial today after being taken there Sunday for precautionary reasons due to a rib injury, per source. For now, Taylor is considered week to week.

    Taylor suffered the injury during the second quarter and was ultimately ruled out. He was taken to the hospital for further examination.

    New York Giants @Giants

    QB Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out with a ribs injury. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> QB Tyrod Taylor was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further examination on an injury to his rib cage. He will remain in HUMC overnight for observation, per the team.

    Taylor landed awkwardly following a tackle by Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and went to the locker room shortly after.

    With injured starter Daniel Jones sidelined for the third straight week, third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito took over in Taylor's absence.

    Behind DeVito, running back Saquon Barkley will serve as backup quarterback for the remainder of the game, per ESPN's Field Yates.

    DeVito is an undrafted player out of Illinois. Sunday marks the first NFL action of the New Jersey native's career.

    Taylor previously suffered two cracked ribs during the first drive of his 2020 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Prior to Week 2 that season, a team doctor attempting to inject pain-killing medication accidentally punctured Taylor's lung. Taylor did not start another game for the Chargers. He filed to sue the team doctor in 2021, arguing the punctured lung had cost him his first-string spot.

    That was not the only time an injury ended Taylor's tenure as a starter with a team.

    After suffering multiple concussions in 2017 with the Buffalo Bills, Taylor started the first three games of the 2018 season for the Cleveland Browns before suffering his third concussion in just over a year.

    Following his stint with the Chargers, after starting the first two games of the 2021 season for the Houston Texans, Taylor suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six games, then a wrist injury in December that contributed to him losing his starting job.

    The Giants will hope for better injury luck this season for Taylor, who will be needed in the immediate future. Although the team does not believe Jones' neck injury is season-ending, the Giants are taking a slow approach to his return due to "significant weakness in his left (non-throwing) arm," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

    Taylor recorded eight yards on 4-of-7 passing and had been sacked twice at the time of the injury. He rushed five times for 33 yards.

    In his prior two starts, Taylor had averaged 239.5 passing yards and a touchdown per game for the Giants.