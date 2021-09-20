Texans' Tyrod Taylor Reportedly Could Miss a Month with Hamstring Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor may miss as much as a month with a Grade 2 hamstring injury, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the injured reserve list is a possibility for the veteran.

Taylor exited Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns after going 10-of-11 for 125 yards and one touchdown.

The Texans signed the signal-caller amid lingering uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in January that Watson had asked for a trade, raising obvious questions about his long-term future with the team. Then 22 women filed civil suits against the three-time Pro Bowler over allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Ten women, two of whom have not filed civil suits, have also filed criminal complaints.

The NFL has yet to issue any suspension to Watson or place him on the commissioner's exempt list. As a result, he has been left in a state of limbo. Sarah Barshop of ESPN said Houston could keep him on the active roster but make him a healthy scratch for each of its 17 games.

Davis Mills replaced Taylor in the loss to the Browns, and Wilson reported he will be the starter going forward, with Jeff Driskel expected to be elevated from the practice squad to serve as his backup.