3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 8 Win vs. Rams

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Cowboys offense has seen its fair share of ups and downs under head coach Mike McCarthy this season. McCarthy took over play-calling duties following the departure of coordinator Kellen Moore, and it's been a process.



While Dallas came in ranked fifth in scoring, it had issues in the red zone, converting just 39.1 percent of its red-zone trips into touchdowns. On Sunday, we saw a little more creativity in the red zone, and the Cowboys netted two touchdowns and a field goal in four trips.



Prescott did have another red-zone interception, and Dallas settled for a field goal with a large third-quarter lead, but the Cowboys also netted two touchdowns from inside the Rams' 25-yard line.

