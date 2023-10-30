3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 8 Loss vs. Jets

2 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Giants find themselves in a difficult position at quarterback. Taylor was quickly ruled out with the rib injury and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.



Jones may be out for at least another week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, the Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys is the "current most likely scenario" for Jones' return.



The Giants have a winnable game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, and if Taylor can't go, New York has to consider adding another signal-caller, and a starting-caliber one.



The offense didn't ask much of Tommy Devito, who was elevated from the practice squad for the third time before Sunday's game, and it didn't get a lot. While Devito did rush for a score, he provided nothing in the passing game.

