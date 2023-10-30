3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 8 Loss vs. Jets

3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 8 Loss vs. JetsOctober 30, 2023
The New York Giants have had some disappointing defeats during the 2023 season, but Sunday's overtime loss to the New York Jets felt different.
It's a game the Giants easily could have won, even with starting quarterback Daniel Jones sidelined by a neck injury and after Tyrod Taylor exited with a rib injury. New York's defense dominated for most of the game, while running back Saquon Barkley had a special game.
However, the Jets did a little bit more than the Giants at the end of regulation, and the Giants couldn't generate enough overtime offense to claim victory.
Here are our biggest takeaways from the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Jets.
Don Martindale's Defense Is Rounding into Form
Let's be honest. At 2-6, the Giants probably aren't working their way back into the playoff mix. It isn't outside the realm of possibility, however. Remember, the Detroit Lions were 2-6 last season and finished with a nine-win season.
If New York is going to salvage its season, it's going to have to be done defensively. Despite some early-season struggles, Don Martindale's unit is finally clicking.
Over the previous two games, New York allowed 21 total points. On Sunday, the Giants held the Jets to 251 total yards, 12 first downs and 2-of-15 on third down. The Giants recorded four sacks and two takeaways.
Yes, the Jets have been far from spectacular offensively, but the Giants defense did its job. When you hold a team to 10 points in regulation, you're expected to win. Thanks in no small part to quarterback injuries, the Giants couldn't get it done.
However, if Martindale's defense can play as it has over the past three weeks, New York will have a chance to stay in every contest.
New York May Have to Consider a Quarterback Move
The Giants find themselves in a difficult position at quarterback. Taylor was quickly ruled out with the rib injury and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
Jones may be out for at least another week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, the Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys is the "current most likely scenario" for Jones' return.
The Giants have a winnable game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, and if Taylor can't go, New York has to consider adding another signal-caller, and a starting-caliber one.
The offense didn't ask much of Tommy Devito, who was elevated from the practice squad for the third time before Sunday's game, and it didn't get a lot. While Devito did rush for a score, he provided nothing in the passing game.
Devito cannot be elevated again and must be signed to the 53-player roster if he's going to appear in another game. It would behoove the Giants, however, to consider more proven options, perhaps on the trade market ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
Trading Saquon Barkley Isn't an Option
More than a few eyes will be on Barkley and the Giants ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, however, Barkley isn't likely to be dealt.
"The Giants (2-5) let Barkley know they intended to keep him despite
their slow start, but that doesn't mean it's written in stone," Raanan wrote on Friday.
The reality is that the Giants can't afford to trade Barkley unless they're willing to punt on the 2023 season entirely. Regardless of who is under center moving forward, Barkley is the most important member of the offense.
New York leaned hard on Barkley after Taylor's exit, and Devito finished with only seven attempts, two completions and no deep shots. Barkley finished with 128 rushing yards, even though the Jets knew the ball was going to him on almost every play.
Barkley logged a ridiculous 36 rushing attempts and nearly carried New York to a victory. Few running backs are capable of handling that type of workload, and the Giants have to keep theirs if they hope to salvage a respectable season.