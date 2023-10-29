ESPN: Bears Player Called Tyson Bagent 'the Next Brock Purdy' amid Justin Fields Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Two games into his NFL career, Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is already drawing some major internal hype.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported one Bears player labeled Bagent "the next Brock Purdy" in training camp.

The undrafted rookie is due to make his second start in place of an injured Justin Fields. He has gone 31-of-43 for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception so far.

