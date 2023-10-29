X

    Report: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh 'Unlikely' to Get 'Safe Harbor' from NFL if Suspended

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    If Jim Harbaugh exits Michigan amid the sign-stealing scandal that's overshadowed the Wolverines' brilliant 2023 season, it does not appear the NFL will allow him to come aboard without punishment.

    Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the NFL is "unlikely to make itself a safe harbor" for Harbaugh and may force him to serve a suspension if one is handed down by the NCAA.

