    Colorado's Deion Sanders Ripped by Fans Despite Travis Hunter's INTs in Loss vs. UCLA

    Jack MurrayOctober 29, 2023

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes passes the ball during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The Colorado Buffaloes entered the Rose Bowl Saturday with high expectations but the team was quickly brought down to earth by UCLA.

    The Buffaloes took a quick 6-0 lead in the first quarter but only mustered three points the rest of the way while the Bruins rallied to earn a 28-16 Pac-12 Conference victory.

    Buffaloes two-way phenom Travis Hunter was a bright spot, logging two acrobatic interceptions in his second game back from his early season injury.

    Bleacher Report

    TRAVIS HUNTER DOES IT AGAIN 😱

2 picks in the first half 🔥

    SportsCenter

    TRAVIS HUNTER IS AN ATHLETE 😤

    He also had three catches for seven yards, but that showing was more reflective of the offense as a whole. Colorado had just 213 offensive yards, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders going 27-of-42 for 231 yards and a touchdown.

    UCLA had 487 total offensive yards and looked like the superior team.

    Fans on social media expressed frustration at the struggles of the Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders and also reminisced on the exciting first month the team had.

    Dave Martin

    Well looky here, everybody's college football darling last month, #Colorado, needs to beat both Arizona and Washington State just to become bowl eligible.
#CoachPrime

    Johnny Cage

    Those first 3 weeks of Colorado football was special man.

    DMV Bump Info

    At least I don't have to see all those dumb takes on Colorado football anymore 🤣🤣

    JohnnyBoy

    September Colorado will go down as a top 5 moment of the past decade I'm college football.

    Big Ten Ted

    Remember when Colorado was the talk of college football...

    Dominant 2k Big 👈

    Colorado football offensive line couldn't block middle schoolers if their life dependent on it. UCLA benefited from how bad the offensive line is, that was the difference in this game. If shedeur had the o line UCLA got, they would've blown out UCLA.

    2GunCorky

    Dad what was Colorado football like for that month in September of 2023?

    Will Hall

    Everyone that went all in on Colorado football week two calling it a night at 11pm after yet another loss

    Uncle Mike

    Remember when everybody cared about Colorado football? That was cute

    Josh Hathaway

    Wasn't Coach Prime supposed to have revolutionized college football and stormed into the playoffs by now? Maybe the hype machine should have waited until the Colorado was at least bowl eligible 😂

    😎

    Imma be honest, #Colorado football was all hype. I love #DeionSanders but it's gonna take time to make this team great. Let's hope y'all can make a damn bowl game. #ColoradoBuffaloes #Coloradovsucla #ucla #Pac12

    Colorado Sports Fan

    @CUBuffsFootball at this point, please do not send Shedeur back out there.

You lost this game with atrocious play calls. Don't lose your star QB for the season because you refuse to run the ball on this next possession.

There has been ZERO complementary football today by the O.

    Grammy Songwriter Loading

    Colorado is not a good football team

    Colorado drops to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in Pac-12 play. The team will need to win at least two games to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2020.

    The Buffaloes will start that journey next week when they host No. 11 Oregon State.