Colorado's Deion Sanders Ripped by Fans Despite Travis Hunter's INTs in Loss vs. UCLA

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes entered the Rose Bowl Saturday with high expectations but the team was quickly brought down to earth by UCLA.

The Buffaloes took a quick 6-0 lead in the first quarter but only mustered three points the rest of the way while the Bruins rallied to earn a 28-16 Pac-12 Conference victory.

Buffaloes two-way phenom Travis Hunter was a bright spot, logging two acrobatic interceptions in his second game back from his early season injury.

He also had three catches for seven yards, but that showing was more reflective of the offense as a whole. Colorado had just 213 offensive yards, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders going 27-of-42 for 231 yards and a touchdown.

UCLA had 487 total offensive yards and looked like the superior team.

Fans on social media expressed frustration at the struggles of the Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders and also reminisced on the exciting first month the team had.

Colorado drops to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in Pac-12 play. The team will need to win at least two games to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2020.