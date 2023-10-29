Liverpool's Luis Díaz's Parents Kidnapped in Colombia; Police Investigating

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Police are investigating after the parents of Liverpool forward Luis Díaz were kidnapped in his native Colombia, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday, per ESPN.

Díaz's parents were reportedly kidnapped while they were driving home in northern Colombia. According to authorities, gunmen pulled up to their vehicle on motorbikes before getting in the vehicle and driving them away.

The 26-year-old's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued in Barrancas—a municipality in Colombia's northern La Guajira province. The search for his father, who is still missing, remains ongoing.

The Colombian Football Federation expressed solidarity with the Díaz family in a statement and called on local authorities to act quickly to rescue his father.

Díaz has appeared in 43 international matches for Colombia. He was signed by Liverpool from Portuguese club Porto in January 2022 and has quickly become one of the club's biggest faces, scoring 14 goals in 58 games for the Premier League side.

The Colombian most recently appeared for Liverpool in the club's 2-0 win over Everton on Oct. 21. It's unclear if he'll be available for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest.