    Video: Colorado's Shilo Sanders Ejected for Targeting vs. UCLA

    Erin WalshOctober 29, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Safety Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes of the Colorado Buffaloes defends against the Colorado State Rams in the third quarter at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was ejected from Saturday's game against UCLA for targeting.

    Sanders had a big hit on Carsen Ryan in the second quarter that left the Bruins running back a little shaken up. UCLA entered halftime with a 7-6 lead over Colorado.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Shilo Sanders has been disqualified for targeting. <a href="https://t.co/j0pNVO1cwO">pic.twitter.com/j0pNVO1cwO</a>

    Sanders also had a huge hit on UCLA's Carson Steele during Saturday's game to force a fumble.

    Pac-12 Conference @pac12

    Shilo Sanders' HUGE hit forces the fumble 💪 <a href="https://t.co/UaSXN4nl1q">pic.twitter.com/UaSXN4nl1q</a>

    Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders and the brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, entered Saturday's game having posted one interception, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and 37 tackles in six games.

    Colorado entered Saturday's game with a 4-3 record following an overtime loss to Stanford on Oct. 13. The Buffaloes blew a 29-point halftime lead, losing to the Cardinal in embarrassing fashion.