Video: Colorado's Shilo Sanders Ejected for Targeting vs. UCLA

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was ejected from Saturday's game against UCLA for targeting.

Sanders had a big hit on Carsen Ryan in the second quarter that left the Bruins running back a little shaken up. UCLA entered halftime with a 7-6 lead over Colorado.

Sanders also had a huge hit on UCLA's Carson Steele during Saturday's game to force a fumble.

Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders and the brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, entered Saturday's game having posted one interception, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and 37 tackles in six games.