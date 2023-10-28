X

    Jonathon Brooks Thrills Fans With Quinn Ewers Out as Texas Beats BYU

    Jack MurrayOctober 28, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Jonathon Brooks #24 of the Texas Longhorns dives across the goal line for a touchdown in the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Texas looked vulnerable heading into its Week 9 matchup against BYU.

    The Longhorns were without quarterback Quinn Ewers for the first time all season and the 5-2 Cougars appeared ready to take advantage. Fortunately for the Longhorns, the game was never in doubt.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    HORNS WIN 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/bTYVmZA3ez">pic.twitter.com/bTYVmZA3ez</a>

    Texas Longhorns @TexasLonghorns

    Horns Win! 🤘<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/4FeqokhYWi">pic.twitter.com/4FeqokhYWi</a>

    A punt return touchdown from Xavier Worthy set the tone and the Longhorns continued to push, emerging with a 35-6 victory. The Longhorns defense forced two turnovers and held the Cougars to under 10 points for the first time this season.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    HOUSE CALL <a href="https://twitter.com/XavierWorthy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XavierWorthy</a> 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/iC3TcP7G8U">pic.twitter.com/iC3TcP7G8U</a>

    Quarterback Maalik Murphy was solid in relief duty, going 16-of-25 for 170 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The pick came early in the contest, and Murphy settled in while developing some chemistry with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who hailed in both touchdowns.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    Droppin' dimes 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/MoCityMitch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoCityMitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SmvOperator?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SmvOperator</a> <a href="https://t.co/17EEpWyhBN">pic.twitter.com/17EEpWyhBN</a>

    However, the offensive star of the day for the Longhorns was running back Jonathon Brooks.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    Gotta love a JB TD 🤘 <a href="https://twitter.com/2brookss?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@2brookss</a> <a href="https://t.co/txOwYPNGdc">pic.twitter.com/txOwYPNGdc</a>

    Ian Valentino @NFLDraftStudy

    Jonathan Brooks fights for a touchdown! <a href="https://t.co/HagaSlKH2g">pic.twitter.com/HagaSlKH2g</a>

    The tailback dashed for 98 yards on 16 carries and had a touchdown that helped put the Cougars in a big hole.

    Brooks' performance pushed his season totals closer to the 1,000 yard mark as he looks to continue the strong legacy of Longhorn tailbacks.

    Fans praised Brooks for his strong play and pushed for him to be put in serious contention for the Heisman Trophy.

    Texas Owns Bama (8-2) @Doc_Texas

    Jonathan Brooks is so good man. <br><br>Football gods really blessed us with Bijan, Brooks, and Baxter in back-to-back-to-back years.

    sade lo @TylerTexas19

    "Grandpa tell us about Jonathan Brooks' 2023 season again" <a href="https://t.co/We7C24RXDO">pic.twitter.com/We7C24RXDO</a>

    HTown Brodie @BodieWeeBey

    Jonathan Brooks is the greatest player in college football rn

    Dandy @bullzeyeno1

    Wow Jonathan Brooks another great run, who would have thought it possible

    Eddie Garay @eddiegaray14

    I literally LOVE Jonathan Brooks

    Canyon ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭ ✭ @CanyonDC4L

    Jonathan brooks a DAWG

    Mk89 @mmkar89

    Jonathan Brooks is a stud!!!

    Orioles Kangaroo 🤘 @ForeverOrioles

    Jonathan Brooks is a beast

    ethan🦚 @afterglowbikin

    where's the jonathan brooks heisman talk

    Tarik D. LaCour @realscientistic

    With Quinn out, I'm grateful that Jonathan Brooks and Cedric Baxter are both healthy and ready to ease the new starter in.<br><br>🤘

    grace @graceleungg

    jonathan brooks being bijan 2.0 is crazy we are so lucky

    Jett Beachum @JetthroTV

    Jonathan Brooks just trucked through three BYU defenders for that touchdown <br><br>The Longhorns legitimately have a chance to win back-to-back Doak Walker Awards with Bijan and Brooks <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    Kyle McNaughton @kyle_mcnaughton

    Man Jonathan Brooks is so good

    Zach @D3VINVASSELL

    Jonathan Brooks is special man Texas RB factory is unreal

    Javaris Flowers @jflo_11

    Crazy what happens when you give Jonathan brooks the ball.

    Kevin Modisette @utmodisette

    Jonathan Brooks deserves to be a Heisman candidate

    Orioles Kangaroo 🤘 @ForeverOrioles

    Jonathan Brooks is a monster

    RanHar Of The Hill People @Randall_Hardee

    Jonathan Brooks for Heisman!

    Texas improved to 7-1 on the season and will likely move up in the rankings following Oklahoma's loss to Kansas earlier in the day.

    The No. 7 Longhorns will look to finish strong and reach the Big-12 Championship game and hope for a chance to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since the playoff tournament has been established.

    The next step towards accomplishing that goal will be next week when the Longhorns host Kansas State.