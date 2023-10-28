AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Oct. 28

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Collision on October 28.

This week's show not only featured the pretender to the throne, Jay White, taking on AR Fox, but we also saw the actual world champion in action when MJF defended the title White still has in his possession against Kenny Omega.

The Women's World Championship was also on the line when Hikaru Shida defended the belt against the closest human to being the living embodiment of Halloween, Abadon.