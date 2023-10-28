NC State HC Dave Doeren Tells Steve Smith Sr. to 'Kiss My Ass' After Beating Clemson

Lance King/Getty Images

After North Carolina State football defeated Clemson 24-17 on Saturday, winning head coach Dave Doeren had some choice words for ex-NFL star wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith, who said that the Wolfpack were getting ready for basketball season during his appearance on ESPN College GameDay earlier that morning.

Smith's remarks occurred while he served as a guest picker alongside the College GameDay panel. The group was picking the NC State-Clemson game, and Smith said the following when he was given the floor.

"Look, Clemson has been struggling, they're not the Clemson we've loved over the years, but NC State, unfortunately, they're waiting for basketball to start," Smith said.

Basketball is on the horizon, with the men's team starting Nov. 6 before the women's squad kicks off one day later.

But the football team is taking centerstage now after a big win over Clemson thanks in part to wide receiver KC Concepcion, who caught five passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.