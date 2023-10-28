X

    NC State HC Dave Doeren Tells Steve Smith Sr. to 'Kiss My Ass' After Beating Clemson

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 28, 2023

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Dave Doeren of the NC State Wolfpack looks on during the first half of the game against the Clemson Tigers at Carter-Finley Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
    Lance King/Getty Images

    After North Carolina State football defeated Clemson 24-17 on Saturday, winning head coach Dave Doeren had some choice words for ex-NFL star wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith, who said that the Wolfpack were getting ready for basketball season during his appearance on ESPN College GameDay earlier that morning.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    NC State coach Dave Doeren: "Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain't a basketball school. He can kiss my ass."<br><br>(I assume this was a comment from Smith on College GameDay).

    Smith's remarks occurred while he served as a guest picker alongside the College GameDay panel. The group was picking the NC State-Clemson game, and Smith said the following when he was given the floor.

    "Look, Clemson has been struggling, they're not the Clemson we've loved over the years, but NC State, unfortunately, they're waiting for basketball to start," Smith said.

    Basketball is on the horizon, with the men's team starting Nov. 6 before the women's squad kicks off one day later.

    But the football team is taking centerstage now after a big win over Clemson thanks in part to wide receiver KC Concepcion, who caught five passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

    At 5-3, NC State is now just one win away from bowl eligibility. The Wolfpack will look to get there next Saturday with a home game against Miami.

