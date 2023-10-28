Report: Commanders' 2023 NFL Trade Deadline Plans Will Be Dictated by Eagles Game

G Fiume/Getty Images

Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be a big one for the future of the Washington Commanders.

Washington's trade deadline plans will be influenced by Sunday's game against Philadelphia, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. A loss to the Eagles would "leave [the Commanders] as potential sellers as soon as Monday morning."

The Commanders enter Sunday's game with a 3-4 record and a loss would only drop them further out of playoff contention.

Chase Young and Montez Sweat, who will both be free agents following the 2023 season, have been the focus of trade rumors over the past week.

Washington won't be able to retain both players, and the franchise has already received an inquiry on Sweat, according to Schefter.

"The Commanders are proceeding patiently, waiting to see where their season is going as well as what a team might be willing to offer," Schefter wrote. "So before losing either Young or Sweat in free agency, Washington first could decide to trade one to maximize compensation in the 2024 draft instead of getting a compensatory pick in the 2025 NFL draft."

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday on the Bleacher Report app that the Commanders are seeking a second or third-round draft pick in exchange for either Young or Sweat ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Young, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick, won the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year award and also earned a Pro Bowl selection that same year. However, he has struggled with injuries since and was limited to just 12 games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Despite the missed time, Young is still effective and considered one of the best young pass rushers in the game. Through six games this season, he has recorded five sacks, one pass breakup, 14 tackles, six tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.