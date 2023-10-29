NFL Week 8 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

2 of 3

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos continue to be one of the worst teams in football despite the addition of Sean Payton as head coach. The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, continue to bulldoze opponents in pursuit of another playoff berth.

This Sunday's matchup between the two teams could end up being quite conservative as the temperatures in Denver are expected to be around 28 degrees. Additionally, the city is bracing for a significant snowstorm that could drop between six and 12 inches of snow this weekend.

Even if play is more on the conservative side, Mahomes and the Chiefs should be able to cover the spread against a Broncos squad that is allowing 257.4 passing yards per game and 167.3 yards per game on the ground.

The Chiefs have no shortage of options on the ground in Isaiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon. The trio should be able to pound the Denver defense on the ground and put some points on the board.

If the ground game struggles, Mahomes can work with Travis Kelce, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice and Mecole Hardman in the passing game, which could be more effective than initially believe if the brunt of the snowstorm is over before kickoff.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos in his career, and that trend should continue on Sunday on the road at Mile High.