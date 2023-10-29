NFL Week 8 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's ScheduleOctober 29, 2023
NFL Week 8 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule
We're near the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season, and bettors now have a good feel for each team's strengths and weaknesses.
Sunday's Week 8 slate brings with it 14 matchups and 28 teams in action with plenty of betting potential, though some games will be more of a sweat than others.
For football fans who place wagers on games, determining which teams might pull off an upset and which will cover the spread are among their biggest questions entering Sunday's matchups.
So, here are some of the best picks for Sunday's games. (All lines/odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).
Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) over Tennessee Titans (-118)
The Atlanta Falcons have struggled this season, and quarterback Desmond Ridder hasn't given fans much to cheer about.
However, Atlanta is going up against a Tennessee Titans squad that will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill due to an ankle sprain.
Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that rookie signal-caller Will Levis and second-year quarterback Malik Willis would both see time under center on Sunday, which doesn't give the offense much hope of getting into a rhythm.
With Tannehill out, running back Derrick Henry should be the focal point of the Tennessee offense. Henry is one of the best running backs in the NFL, but the Falcons boast one of the best rushing defenses in the league this season.
Atlanta is allowing just 95.3 yards per game on the ground and it has allowed just one rushing touchdown all year.
Sunday's matchup should be a low-scoring affair, and as long as Ridder doesn't turn the ball over in the red zone like he has all season, the Falcons should come out with a victory.
If you're uneasy about the spread, the over/under in this game is set at 35 points. With both offenses having struggled this year, taking the under could also be a solid choice.
Kansas City Chiefs (-7) over Denver Broncos (-110)
The Denver Broncos continue to be one of the worst teams in football despite the addition of Sean Payton as head coach. The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, continue to bulldoze opponents in pursuit of another playoff berth.
This Sunday's matchup between the two teams could end up being quite conservative as the temperatures in Denver are expected to be around 28 degrees. Additionally, the city is bracing for a significant snowstorm that could drop between six and 12 inches of snow this weekend.
Even if play is more on the conservative side, Mahomes and the Chiefs should be able to cover the spread against a Broncos squad that is allowing 257.4 passing yards per game and 167.3 yards per game on the ground.
The Chiefs have no shortage of options on the ground in Isaiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon. The trio should be able to pound the Denver defense on the ground and put some points on the board.
If the ground game struggles, Mahomes can work with Travis Kelce, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice and Mecole Hardman in the passing game, which could be more effective than initially believe if the brunt of the snowstorm is over before kickoff.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos in his career, and that trend should continue on Sunday on the road at Mile High.
The Chiefs and Broncos met a few weeks ago, with Kansas City recording a 19-8 win at Arrowhead.
Baltimore Ravens (-10) over Arizona Cardinals (-105)
The spread in this game is huge, but the Baltimore Ravens are looking like a Super Bowl contender and the Arizona Cardinals aren't getting any better as the season rolls on.
Three of Baltimore's five wins have come by double digits, including last week's 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions, and they have also won a game by eight points this season. When they win, they seem to be winning big, and that should continue on Sunday against the Cardinals.
Additionally, Arizona has lost four straight games by at least 10 points and are being outscored by an average of 15 points in that span. They faced the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers in that stretch.
Lamar Jackson has seemingly hit his stride over the last two weeks, completing 73.7 percent of his passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns against one interception, in addition to rushing for 98 yards and one score.
The 2019 MVP should easily be able to continue rolling on Sunday against a Cardinals defense that has allowed 237.6 passing yards per game and 130.7 rushing yards per game.
The Ravens have always thrived on the ground, and they should have no issue carving up an Arizona defense that has struggled against the run this year.
