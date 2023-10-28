NBA G League Draft 2023 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams

NBA G League Draft 2023 Results: Complete List of Selections for All TeamsOctober 28, 2023
The 2023 NBA G League draft is complete.
The Texas Legends, the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, kicked things off by selecting former Duke and Denver Nuggets forward Jack White with the first overall choice.
This year's draft consisted of two rounds of 30 picks each followed by a pair of supplemental choices. You can view all of the selections below.
Round 1
1. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): F Jack White (Duke)
2. South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers): G-F Teafale Lenard Jr. (Middle Tennessee State)
3. Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards): C David Muoka (UNLV)
4. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks): G-F JaVont Perkins (Saint Louis)
5. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets): G Will Richardson (Oregon)
6. Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans): G Pavel Savkov (Russia)
7. Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs): G-F David Shriver (VCU)
8. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets): G Isaiah Mosley (Missouri)
9. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): G Logan Johnson (St. Mary's)
10. Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz): G-F Karolis Lukosiunas (Lithuania)
11. Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors): F Myles Burns (Ole Miss)
12. Mexico City Capitanes (None): F Janiel Romer Rosario (Texas A&M Commerce)
13. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): G Bryson Warren (Overtime Elite)
14. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets): C Olisa Akonbobi (Alabama A&M)
15. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets): G Walter Ellis (Grand Canyon)
16. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors): G Marcus Buirk (IUPUI)
17. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): F NaNa Opoku (Mount Saint Mary's)
18. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): C Maxime Carene (France)
19. Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks): G Jamal Bey (Washington)
20. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): F Manny Camper (Siena)
21. Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic): G Jaycee Hillsman (Illinois State)
22. Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers): G Brandon Rachal (Tulsa)
23. Ontario Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers): G Elijah Harkless (UNLV)
24. Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers): G Anthony Nelson (Manhattan)
25. Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves): F Kok Yat (Overtime Elite)
26. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): F Lance Thomas (South Alabama)
27. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors): F Arinze Chidom (UC-Riverside)
28. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks): G Jared Wilson-Frame (Pittsburgh)
29. Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks): F Myron Gardner (Arkansas-Little Rock)
30. Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics): G Wendell Green, Jr. (Auburn)
Round 2
1. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): F JD Tsasa (USA)
2. Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls): G Scottie Lewis (Florida)
3. Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers): G Eric Williams, Jr. (San Diego)
4. Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic): G Tray Maddox (Western Michigan)
5. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets): No Selection Made
6. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings): G Kalob Ledoux (Louisiana Tech)
7. Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks): No Selection Made
8. Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies): G Sincere Carry (Kent State)
9. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings): G Alex Hunter (Furman)
10. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks): F Sam Daniel (Florida Tech)
11. Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves): G Nojel Eastern (Howard)
12. Ontario Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers): C David Bell (Jacksonville)
13. Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers): G Stephen Hicks (Cal-State Northridge)
14. Mexico City Capitanes (None): No Selection Made
15. Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic): G Darius Mickens (Cal State-San Bernandino)
16. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors): No Selection Made
17. Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls): F Keyshawn Bryant (South Florida)
18. Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers): G Kevin McClain (Belmont)
19. Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies): G Davion Warren (Texas Tech)
20. Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers): G David Sloan (East Tennessee State)
21. Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers): No Selection Made
22. Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks): No Selection Made
23. Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers): No Selection Made
24. Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers): No Selection Made
25. Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic): F Isaiah Wade (Central Oklahoma)
26. Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz): F Isaac Johnson (Appalachian State)
27. Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves): G Denzel Mahoney (Creighton)
28. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): No Selection Made
29. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): No Selection Made
30. Ontario Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers): No Selection Made
Round 3 (Supplemental Choices)
1. Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons): G Robert Johnson (Indiana)
2. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets): F Kyree Walker (Houston Rockets)