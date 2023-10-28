Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

3 of 3

David Berding/Getty Images

Top 10

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN)



2. Mark Andrews, BAL (at ARI)



3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at GB)



4. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. LV)



5. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. NYJ)

6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at WAS)

7. George Kittle, SF (vs. CIN)

8. Evan Engram, JAX (at PIT)

9. David Njoku, CLE (at SEA)

10. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at CAR)

Sleeper: Michael Mayer, LV (at DET)

Since the bottom half of the top 10 here is basically a dart throw, selecting a sleeper tight end is like blindfolding yourself and then throwing that dart with your off-hand. There isn't a ton fueling this recommendation beyond crossed fingers and well wishes.

All of that said, Mayer has a non-zero chance of finding his way to a decent week. While he's only had one of those this season, it at least came recently (five catches on six targets for 75 yards in Week 6). And though he didn't replicate those numbers his next time out, he at least saw his second-most targets of the year (four).