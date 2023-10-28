Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each PositionOctober 28, 2023
Dominate the flex spots in fantasy football, and you have an excellent opportunity to punctuate the 2023 NFL season with a league title.
Among the myriad formulas you can follow to fantasy success, this one is the simplest. Outperform your leaguemates at running back, receiver and tight end, and you'll outperform them in the standings.
In an effort to put your flex position in the best place possible for Week 8, we're laying out our point-per-reception rankings and spotlighting a sleeper at each spot.
Running Back
Top 20
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. CIN)
2. Alvin Kamara, NO (at IND)
3. Travis Etienne, JAX (at PIT)
4. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. LAR)
5. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. CHI)
6. Breece Hall, NYJ (at NYG)
7. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. NO)
8. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. LV)
9. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. NYJ)
10. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at DEN)
11. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at TEN)
12. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. NE)
13. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at WAS)
14. Josh Jacobs, LV (at DET)
15. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. CLE)
16. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. ATL)
17. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. MIN)
18. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at MIA)
19. Joe Mixon, CIN (at SF)
20. Alexander Mattison, MIN (at GB)
Sleeper: D'Onta Foreman, CHI (at LAC)
The return of Roschon Johnson complicates Chicago's backfield a bit, and it's worth at least mentioning Foreman was completely out of the picture prior to two weeks ago. There's a chance this recommendation could go poorly.
Of course, there's also a greater opportunity for things to go...well, great. Who cares if Foreman didn't have a role before? He has one now, and he just used it to post the third-highest fantasy score (best among non-quarterbacks) in Week 7, per FantasyPros. It's also hard to tell how much the return of Johnson actually matters, since he's only had double-digit touches twice this season.
There are more reasons to trust Foreman than to worry about him.
Wide Receiver
Top 30
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. NE)
2. A.J. Brown, PHI (at WAS)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at SF)
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at DAL)
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. LV)
6. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. CHI)
7. Davante Adams, LV (at DET)
8. Adam Thielen, CAR (vs. HOU)
9. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. LAR)
10. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. CIN)
11. DJ Moore, CHI (at LAC)
12. Puka Nacua, LAR (at DAL)
13. Chris Olave, NO (at IND)
14. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. NE)
15. Jakobi Meyers, LV (at DET)
16. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at NYG)
17. Jordan Addison, MIN (at GB)
18. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. PHI)
19. Zay Flowers, BAL (at ARI)
20. Nico Collins, HOU (at CAR)
21. George Pickens, PIT (at JAX)
22. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. CLE)
23. Christian Kirk, JAX (at PIT)
24. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. NO)
25. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at WAS)
26. Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. BAL)
27. Tee Higgins, CIN (at SF)
28. Calvin Ridley, JAX (at PIT)
29. Courtland SUtton, DEN (vs. KC)
30. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. JAX)
Sleeper: Kendrick Bourne, NE (at MIA)
If the Patriots want any hope of hanging with the high-powered Dolphins, they need to lean on their best playmakers. Bourne is clearly one of them.
New England doesn't always involve him as often as it should—he had just 13 total targets between Weeks 3 and 5—but when it does, he usually delivers. In three of the four games in which he's seen seven-plus targets, he's been a top-15 player at the position: fifth in Week 1, 10th in Week 6, tied for 15th in Week 7, per FantasyPros.
He is heating up, and that trend should continue here, as the Patriots could be chasing points and the Dolphins can be vulnerable against the pass.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (at ARI)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at GB)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. LV)
5. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. NYJ)
6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at WAS)
7. George Kittle, SF (vs. CIN)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (at PIT)
9. David Njoku, CLE (at SEA)
10. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at CAR)
Sleeper: Michael Mayer, LV (at DET)
Since the bottom half of the top 10 here is basically a dart throw, selecting a sleeper tight end is like blindfolding yourself and then throwing that dart with your off-hand. There isn't a ton fueling this recommendation beyond crossed fingers and well wishes.
All of that said, Mayer has a non-zero chance of finding his way to a decent week. While he's only had one of those this season, it at least came recently (five catches on six targets for 75 yards in Week 6). And though he didn't replicate those numbers his next time out, he at least saw his second-most targets of the year (four).
So, that's 10 targets (and seven receptions) over his last two outings, which hints at a desire to get the rookie second-rounder more involved. If the Raiders continue looking his way, he could make some noise in this matchup, as the Lions have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends, per Yahoo.