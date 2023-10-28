Thunder's Chet Holmgren Wants Credit for More Blocks: 'I Worked Hard AF for Those'

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Chet Holmgren called out the NBA's statistics team after the Oklahoma City Thunder secured a 108-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. He playfully referenced his potentially incorrect box score numbers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft put up impressive numbers in the win, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds while racking up seven blocked shots. His seven rejections set a franchise record for blocks in a game by a rookie.

Holmgren also hit a crucial three-pointer that helped Oklahoma City tie the game at 102 with just over a minute remaining in regulation. He's averaging 13.5 points through the first two appearances of his career.

However, both Holmgren and Thunder fans thought that he deserved credit for altering a few more shots than the final box score numbers showed.

After dealing with a Lisfranc injury that caused him to miss the entire 2022-23 season, the 21-year-old has come out strong as he operates as a rim protector on defense and a floor-spacer on offense.