    MLB's Rob Manfred Wants to Make Starting Pitchers More Prominent; Fewer 'Openers'

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 28, 2023

    COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 23: Commissioner of Major League Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks during the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to see starting pitchers take the mound more frequently instead of having games feature multiple relievers in 2024, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

    "There's a lot of fans who feel like the change from 'let's see who today's pitching matchup is' to 'who's the opener today' has not been a positive one," Manfred said.

    The trend of MLB teams having numerous bullpen pitchers enter the game in each inning has risen in recent years.

