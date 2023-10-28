MLB's Rob Manfred Wants to Make Starting Pitchers More Prominent; Fewer 'Openers'

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to see starting pitchers take the mound more frequently instead of having games feature multiple relievers in 2024, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

"There's a lot of fans who feel like the change from 'let's see who today's pitching matchup is' to 'who's the opener today' has not been a positive one," Manfred said.

The trend of MLB teams having numerous bullpen pitchers enter the game in each inning has risen in recent years.

