MLB Rumors: Guardians' Manager List Includes Craig Counsell, Yankees' Carlos Mendoza

MLB Rumors: Guardians' Manager List Includes Craig Counsell, Yankees' Carlos MendozaOctober 27, 2023
The Cleveland Guardians are in the market for a new manager after Terry Francona stepped down following an 11-year tenure.
As far as who might be next, Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided a list of candidates, including Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Guardians manager list includes Mariners coach Steven Vogt, Giants coach Craig Albernaz, Yankees coach Carlos Mendoza, Cubs coach Andy Green and Craig Counsell, a free agent Nov. 1. Terry Francona was highest paid manager ($4.5M) so CC possible but Mets, Brewers tough to top here
As Heyman noted, though, Cleveland landing Counsell might be a tough task, especially with interest from the New York Mets as well as the Brewers, who want him back after his contract expires at the end of October.
