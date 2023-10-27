MLB Rumors: Guardians' Manager List Includes Craig Counsell, Yankees' Carlos Mendoza

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians are in the market for a new manager after Terry Francona stepped down following an 11-year tenure.

As far as who might be next, Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided a list of candidates, including Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

As Heyman noted, though, Cleveland landing Counsell might be a tough task, especially with interest from the New York Mets as well as the Brewers, who want him back after his contract expires at the end of October.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.