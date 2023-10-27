Blazers' Anfernee Simons Expected to Be Out 4-6 Weeks After Surgery on Thumb Injury

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will miss four to six weeks after an upcoming surgical procedure on his right thumb.

The Blazers announced the news Friday.

Simons suffered a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) tear in his thumb Wednesday during the Blazers' season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He exited the contest for the last time with just over five minutes remaining after recording 18 points and four assists.

The loss will be a significant blow for the Blazers, who expected Simons to take on a larger role this season in the absence of Damian Lillard.

Simons was originally listed as "questionable" for the Blazers' Friday contest against the Orlando Magic with what was originally identified as a "right thumb sprain."

That changed when a Thursday evening MRI identified the UCL tear, according to the Blazers.

A four-to-six week recovery timeline lines up with the projections for other thumb UCL tears suffered by NBA athletes. The Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo underwent surgery on the same injury in 2021. Adebayo ended up missing 22 games while recovering from the procedure.

On the outside, this timeline has Simons set to return in time for Game No. 20 on December 11 against the Clippers.

In Adebayo's absence, the Blazers are likely to offer more playing time to Shaedon Sharpe. The No. 7 pick became a starter for the Blazers at the tail end of his 2022-23 rookie season and led all bench players with 28 minutes of playing time during Wednesday's season-opening loss.

Fellow bench player Malcolm Brogdon, who led all Blazers players with 20 points Wednesday, could also see increased playing time in the coming weeks.